PD Ports Outlines Plans to Develop UK Offshore Wind Hub

May 2, 2025

U.K.-based PD Ports has outlined its plans to develop one of the U.K.’s largest offshore wind manufacturing and installation hubs - the Teesport Offshore Gateway.

The proposed project could unlock 180 acres of development potential for a range of offshore manufacturers, assembly, marshalling and supply chain support services.

Representing a multi-million-dollar investment in the River Tees, the Teesport Offshore Gateway would include an up to 1 km long deep-water riverside quay, permitting unrestricted access to the North Sea and suitable for both floating and fixed bottom offshore wind development. 

Set within the heart of PD Ports’ Teesport industrial port complex, the U.K.’s sixth largest port, the site offers a strategically located position for development, supported by quality infrastructure, strong road and rail links and a skilled workforce. 

While the plans are at an early stage and subject to a variation of existing deep water berth development consents, it is anticipated that development of Teesport Offshore Gateway could cost in the region of $267 million and would secure critical port facilities in support of the Government’s offshore wind development ambitions.

PD Ports is looking to engage with the offshore renewables sector to explore the potential of the proposals, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEM), developers, the UK Government and industry experts to shape the strategic direction of the site and identify opportunities for collaboration and funding. 

It is hoped that by announcing the initiative at an early stage, insight from the offshore sector will aid the design of more detailed plans to meet future industry requirements. 

The site has already secured both planning consent and marine consent, subject to amendments, to extend an existing riverside berth to develop the 15.5m deep-water mooring, which would be large enough to accommodate all current and planned offshore installation vessels available globally.

The creation of a new deep-water berth for Teesport will also future-proof the port, opening up wider opportunities for additional bulk and container facilities, in support of PD Ports’ existing Teesport Container Terminal and the Tees Bulks Quay. 

“As the U.K. and the wider world turns its attention to large-scale renewable energy sources, here at PD Ports we see the opportunity – and the responsibility – to play our part by offering an offshore wind development site that is perfectly positioned to unlock the capability of our region, not only as a hub for trade and industry, but also to deliver the clean energy revolution.

“Teesport and the River Tees has everything required to successfully operate what we believe will be one of the largest offshore wind manufacturing and assembly hubs on the east coast of the UK, offering unrivalled access to the North Sea.

“Although these proposals are at an early stage, we are confident that this development will support the UK Government’s ambitions for future offshore wind power generation,” said Frans Calje, chief executive officer of PD Ports.

Port & Terminal Technology USA Set for Miami

