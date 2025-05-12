Subscribe
Cavotec Signs $8.99 Million Shore Power Order

May 12, 2025

Cavotec has signed an order valued at USD$8.99 million with a leading global container shipping company to deliver complete shore power systems for newly built container vessels. Credit: Cavotec
Cavotec has signed an order valued at USD$8.99 million (EUR 8.1 million) with a leading global container shipping company to deliver complete shore power systems for newly built container vessels. The order includes cable management reels and weatherproof enclosures, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

Cavotec’s systems will provide reliable cable management solutions, enabling vessels to connect to shore power while at berth. This reduces emissions and supports compliance with international environmental regulations.

The new contract builds on a long-standing partnership between Cavotec and the customer, further strengthening their collaboration in advancing sustainable ship operations and environmental objectives.

