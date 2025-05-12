Cavotec Signs $8.99 Million Shore Power Order

Cavotec has signed an order valued at USD$8.99 million (EUR 8.1 million) with a leading global container shipping company to deliver complete shore power systems for newly built container vessels. The order includes cable management reels and weatherproof enclosures, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

Cavotec’s systems will provide reliable cable management solutions, enabling vessels to connect to shore power while at berth. This reduces emissions and supports compliance with international environmental regulations.

The new contract builds on a long-standing partnership between Cavotec and the customer, further strengthening their collaboration in advancing sustainable ship operations and environmental objectives.