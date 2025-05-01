Subscribe
Search

TotalEnergies, OQEP Start Construction of Marsa LNG Plant in Oman

May 1, 2025

(Credit: TotalEnergies)
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

French energy giant TotalEnergies and OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP), Oman's national oil company, have held the ground breaking ceremony for the Marsa LNG plant, marking the start of construction of the Marsa LNG plant in the port of Sohar, northern Oman.

The ground breaking ceremony was held one year after the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the project, which will feature a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant completely powered by renewable energy that will produce LNG for use as a marine fuel for maritime transportation.

The 1 million ton per year (Mt/y) liquefaction plant is being built by Marsa LNG LLC, a joint company between TotalEnergies (80%) and OQEP (20%).

The LNG production, which is expected to start in the first quarter of 2028, is primarily intended to serve the marine fuel market (LNG bunkering) in the Gulf.

As one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, the Marsa LNG plant is fully electrified and combined with a 300 megawatt-peak (MWp) photovoltaic solar farm that will supply the equivalent of the plant’s annual energy needs.

Marsa LNG will have less than 3 kg CO2e/boe of scope 1 and 2 emissions. For reference, this is 90% lower than the average carbon intensity of LNG plants in the world, which stands around 35 kg CO2e/boe1.

Ideally located at the entrance to the Gulf, the Marsa LNG site has been selected to establish the first LNG bunkering hub in the Middle East.

A charter contract for a new LNG bunkering vessel has been signed by Marsa LNG LLC. This vessel, named Monte Shams in reference to the Jabal Shams or the ‘Mountain of the Sun’ in north-eastern Oman, is under construction and will be stationed in Sohar from 2028, where it will supply LNG to a wide range of vessels (container ships, tankers, large cruise ships).

"I'm very proud to see Marsa LNG breaking ground, alongside our longstanding partner OQEP, and with the strong support from the Sultanate’s authorities.

“This flagship project demonstrates that LNG production can be very low carbon, contributing to making gas a long-term transition fuel. With an ambitious technical design, we intend to set the standard and pave the way for the next generation of low-emissions LNG plants across the world.

“We also offer an effective way to support the shipping sector’s energy transition, by providing lower-emissions marine fuel in a key location at the entrance of the Gulf”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Ports LNG Middle East Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity Shipping Bunkering Decarbonization Maritime

Related Logistics News

The Los Angeles port is expecting a 35% drop in cargo from Asia next week, Gene Seroka, the port's executive director, said. Credit: Adobe Stock/Llstock

LA Port Executive Director: Shipping Volume Will Plummet...
China's Guangzhou Port, the largest shipping hub in the country's south, opened a direct route to Chancay port in Peru on Tuesday. Credit: Adobe Stock/Mulin

Guangzhou Port Starts Shipping Route to Peru
Photo courtesy Ryan Lucido

Tech, Digitalization Reshape Traditional Maritime Jobs
Three shipping and ship-management companies within the NYK Group will merge. Credit: Adobe Stock/piter2121

NYK Group: Three Companies to Merge
Langsat Terminal (Credit: Johor Port Authority)

Oil Leak at Malaysian Terminal Contained as Clean-Up Op...

Port & Terminal Technology USA Set for Miami

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

DP World Begins $165 Million Expansion of Maputo Container Terminal Capacity

DP World Begins $165 Million Expansion of Maputo Container Terminal Capacity

Port Canaveral Invests $500 Million in Five-Year Port-Wide Improvement Plan

Port Canaveral Invests $500 Million in Five-Year Port-Wide Improvement Plan

Syria Signs New 30-Year Deal with CMA CGM

Syria Signs New 30-Year Deal with CMA CGM

Adani Ports Sees Higher FY26 Revenue Growth on Robust Volumes

Adani Ports Sees Higher FY26 Revenue Growth on Robust Volumes

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

South Korea's NOFI buys estimated 132,000 T corn, traders say
South Korea's FLC purchases about 66,000 T of corn in a private deal, traders claim
Turkey maintains its commitment to the contested "Kanal Istanbul" project