Subscribe
Search

Greensand’s CO2 Transit Terminal at Port Esbjerg Starts Taking Shape

May 5, 2025

(Credit: Greensand)
(Credit: Greensand)

The construction of CO2 transit terminal at Port Esbjerg in Denmark has officially started marking another milestone in the development of Greensand carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The terminal will feature six large holding tanks, each capable of storing approximately 1,000 tonnes of liquefied CO2 to be shipped for permanent storage in the Greensand reservoir.

The site will also include the necessary infrastructure for offloading and shipping CO2.

Construction in Port Esbjerg is expected to complete in the autumn this year, at which point INEOS Energy will take over the operation the first gateway for CCS logistics in EU, on behalf of the Greensand consortium.

Greensand has secured liquefied CO2 from several Danish biogas plants. Once captured, the CO₂ will be transported by truck to the terminal in Esbjerg, where it will be temporarily stored.

When the tanks are full, the liquefied CO2 will be loaded onto a dedicated carrier from Royal Wagenborg and shipped to the INEOS Nini platform in the Danish North Sea.

From there, it will be injected via pipeline into subsurface reservoirs approximately 1,800 meters beneath the seabed for permanent storage.

In December 2024, INEOS and its partners Harbour Energy and Nordsøfonden made the Final Investment Decision (FID) to launch the commercial phase of Greensand.

With plans to initiate offshore injection at the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026, Greensand is set to become the EU’s first operational CO2 storage site designed to mitigate climate change.

“This is a key milestone for Greensand and an important step in creating the EU’s first full CCS value chain. Carbon capture and storage will be critical to achieving climate targets. Today’s groundbreaking sends a clear signal to carbon capture projects across Denmark and Europe that we are moving forward,” said Mads Gade, CEO, INEOS Energy Europe.

Ports Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity Europe Terminals CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Logistics News

Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore (TVO), a developer of solutions for the offshore industry, expanded its global business development team with the addition of Barry Bulls as the new Business Development Lead for the US team. Image courtesy TVO

Bulls Joins TVO's Global Business Development Team

PD Ports Outlines Plans to Develop UK Offshore Wind Hub
Port Everglades this week welcomed its first cargo ship fueled by LNG, Quetzal. Credit: Port Everglades

Port Everglades Welcomes First LNG-Powered Cargo Ship
Grain and agro-industrial products ships will be unable to dock or leave Argentina's Rosario agro-port hub on Thursday because of a CGT union strike against government policies. Credit: Adobe Stock/L Si Saber

Strike Halts Grain Ship Traffic at Argentina's Rosario...
Illustration (Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Israeli Firm Gets Final Permit for US Wave Energy Demo
(Credit: Crowley)

Crowley to Install LNG-Fueled Microgrid at Puerto Rico...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Experience Custom Yacht Signs and Designs Tailored to Perfection!

Experience Custom Yacht Signs and Designs Tailored to Perfection!

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Greensand’s CO2 Transit Terminal at Port Esbjerg Starts Taking Shape

Greensand’s CO2 Transit Terminal at Port Esbjerg Starts Taking Shape

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Finalizes Acquisition of Armacup

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Finalizes Acquisition of Armacup

Bulls Joins TVO's Global Business Development Team

Bulls Joins TVO's Global Business Development Team

DP World, Asian Terminals Inc. Invest $100M to Boost Capacity at Manila South Harbor

DP World, Asian Terminals Inc. Invest $100M to Boost Capacity at Manila South Harbor

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Egypt signs agreement with UAE's AD Ports for the establishment of a logistics zone
Malaysia Prime Minister confident on resolving Petronas-Petros dispute
South Korean mills purchased 35,800 t wheat from US traders, traders claim