All in the Family: The SunStone Maritime Group CEO Torch Passes to Carsten Lund

June 25, 2025

Carsten Lund, Niels-Erik Lund and Christian Lund. Image courtesy SunStone Maritime Group.
Carsten Lund, Niels-Erik Lund and Christian Lund. Image courtesy SunStone Maritime Group.


cut685bdfb8b3c6622a5fe1f2da_Lund Family1

SunStone Maritime Group A/S takes next step in previously announced leadership transition.

After 35 years as Chief Executive Officer, founder Niels-Erik Lund is retiring as CEO on June 30, 2025. Niels-Erik will remain involved in the group as a member of the Board of Directors.

As of July 1st, Carsten Lund will assume the role of CEO of the Group. He previously served as SunStone’s Chief Commercial Officer, where he was responsible for the Company’s client relations and commercial development.  

This scheduled transition is the latest step in SunStone's succession plan to transfer the responsibility of leading the family-owned group to Carsten and his brother Christian Lund, who continues as Chief Operating Officer.  


People & Company News Shipbuilding Cruise Industry

