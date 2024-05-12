Subscribe
Search

Worker Dies in Accident at Peru's Chancay Megaport Project

May 12, 2024

© Tanya / Adobe Stock
© Tanya / Adobe Stock

Hong Kong-based Cosco Shipping Ports said on Saturday that a worker died in an early-morning accident at a megaport it is building on Peru's Pacific coast.

The worker was doing sanding and painting work at the deepwater Chancay Port Terminal when the accident occurred, the company said in a statement.

The company said it was investigating the circumstances of the incident and was coordinating with authorities.

Cosco, which began developing Chancay port in 2019 as a hub in the South American Pacific, is at the center of a dispute over the terms of its operations.

In 2021, Peru's National Port Authority (APN) awarded Cosco the exclusive right to run Chancay, but said in March that it never had the legal authority to grant it. It blamed an "administrative error" and requested that a judge void the terms.

The company has said it expects the port to begin operating in November in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific leaders' meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Ports Casualties South America Infrastructure Safety & Security Americas

Related Logistics News

© Ulf / Adobe Stock

Conflict Heating Up Over Cosco's Megaport in Peru
(Photo: Port of Long Beach)

Renewable Energy System Dedicated at Port of Long Beach
© WhataWin / Adobe Stock

FBI Says Chinese Hackers Preparing to Attack US...
© steve / Adobe Stock

Maintenance Dredging Wraps Up at Port of Tilbury
© eyewave / Adobe Stock

Baltimore's Alternate Shipping Channels Not Deep Enough,...
(Photo: Gothenburg Port Authority)

Fairway Deepening Commences at Port of Gothenburg

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

ICTSI Invests in New Southern Luzon Gateway

ICTSI Invests in New Southern Luzon Gateway

Worker Dies in Accident at Peru's Chancay Megaport Project

Worker Dies in Accident at Peru's Chancay Megaport Project

Niger PM Says Benin's Oil Export Blockade Violates Accords

Niger PM Says Benin's Oil Export Blockade Violates Accords

Australia Sets Date for End of Live Sheep Exports

Australia Sets Date for End of Live Sheep Exports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News