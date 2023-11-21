Subscribe
Search

HI, Vopak Ink Agreement to Develop Ammonia Terminals

November 21, 2023

(Photo: Vopak)
(Photo: Vopak)

Dutch tank storage company Vopak has signed an initial agreement with Japan's IHI Corporation to explore the development and operation of ammonia terminals, as they expect demand for the low-carbon fuel to grow amid energy transition.

The companies will lean on their experience in building ammonia storage tanks and terminals to focus on developing large-scale ammonia storage terminals that will allow for economical distribution of the fuel, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They, however, did not disclose any financial details.

IHI, Japan's leading manufacturer of ammonia storage tanks, is developing technology for large-scale ammonia receiving terminals using large liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tank technology.

Vopak has ammonia storage operations in China, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia and in the U.S.

"As demand for ammonia continues to grow, we recognise the need to rationalise terminal operations and strengthen price competitiveness in order to meet this demand," said Jun Kobayashi, IHI's board director and managing executive officer.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also includes the conversion and supply of other hydrogen derivatives both in Japan and abroad, the companies said.

Ammonia, which is mainly used in fertilizers, is touted as an alternative clean fuel to decarbonize power and shipping sectors. It is also a carrier for hydrogen, another low-carbon fuel.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Florence Tan and Rashmi Aich)

Ports Europe Asia Infrastructure Ammonia Terminals Port Development Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

© hanmaomin / Adobe Stock

Peel Ports Extends Liverpool Steel Terminal
© olrat / Adobe Stock

Port of Barcelona's Direct Freight Rail Connection with...
© FellowNeko / Adobe Stock

Tampa Port Services Acquires Yara’s Tampa Ammonia Terminal
(Photo: HDR)

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports
© Irina Starikova / Adobe Stock

Port of Galveston to Co-pilot Shore Power Project
Emilia Sánchez (Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland appoints its first woman Director of...

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

River Rhine in South Germany Closed to Shipping, May Reopen Soon

River Rhine in South Germany Closed to Shipping, May Reopen Soon

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

HI, Vopak Ink Agreement to Develop Ammonia Terminals

HI, Vopak Ink Agreement to Develop Ammonia Terminals

Maersk Winds Down Operations in Syria

Maersk Winds Down Operations in Syria

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News