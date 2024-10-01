Subscribe
200 Voices From Around the US Support New Investments in Cleaner Port Infrastructure in Southern California

October 1, 2024

© Sergey Novikov / Adobe Stock

Back in August 2023, 111 businesses and labor organizations signatories signed a letter to the Mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach asking for their opposition to South Coast Air Quality Management District’s (SCAQMD) Port Indirect Source Rule. The proposed concept was so flawed that this diverse coalition rapidly came together to ask both Mayors to stand with their ports to protect jobs, the local economy, and to not allow a misguided regulation to slow the transition to zero-emissions. 

Over the past year, PMSA and its partners have worked tirelessly to educate policymakers and elected officials of the terrible consequences that would result from the imposition of a Port Indirect Source Rule. As a recent economic study prepared by the California Center for Jobs & the Economy shows, the ports support nearly $20 billion in labor income and over 3 million jobs.

But, despite the continued success of the Ports in reducing emissions without a rule and the economic risks, the SCAQMD staff continues to push for the adoption of an emissions cap and Port Indirect Source Rule. 

In response, the chorus of opponents has grown. On September 17, 2024, 200 organizations came together and asked for the Los Angeles and Long Beach Mayors’ public opposition to the Port Indirect Source Rule and public support for a new path forward on the investment in new infrastructure to support cleaner equipment and port operations.

This coalition is striking in its diversity: labor unions and businesses, cross-economy trade associations, agricultural stakeholders and developers, as well as local, state and national organizations.

It is unusual to see such a broad and diverse group coming together on an issue that would seemingly only impact Southern California ports. This speaks volumes about the vital role these ports play in our regional and national economy and the far-reaching consequences of this harmful policy on the people and markets that rely on our maritime trade.


The author
Thomas Jelenić is Vice President of the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association (www.pmsaship.com), a regional trade group that represents ocean carriers and marine terminals on the US West Coast.

Ports North America Americas Green Ports

