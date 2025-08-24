Port of Auckland Commences Upgrade of Bledisloe North and Fergusson North Wharves

Full consent has been granted for Port of Auckland’s Bledisloe North and Fergusson North wharf developments.

Port of Auckland has started site preparation works and will look to commence pre-construction works for Bledisloe North wharf in September, with Fergusson North wharf to follow. HEB Construction has been appointed as the delivery partner for the Bledisloe North wharf.

The upgrades will make the New Zealand port big ship capable, enabling it to handler larger container and cruise vessels.

Port of Auckland has engaged extensively with iwi, stakeholders and local communities to shape plans that reflect the region’s needs for now and for the future.



