Port of Auckland Commences Upgrade of Bledisloe North and Fergusson North Wharves

August 24, 2025

Source: Port of Auckland
Full consent has been granted for Port of Auckland’s Bledisloe North and Fergusson North wharf developments.

Port of Auckland has started site preparation works and will look to commence pre-construction works for Bledisloe North wharf in September, with Fergusson North wharf to follow. HEB Construction has been appointed as the delivery partner for the Bledisloe North wharf.

The upgrades will make the New Zealand port big ship capable, enabling it to handler larger container and cruise vessels.

Port of Auckland has engaged extensively with iwi, stakeholders and local communities to shape plans that reflect the region’s needs for now and for the future.

Ports Infrastructure New Zealand

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

