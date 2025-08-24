APM Terminals to Accelerate Port Development in Andhra Pradesh

The Government of Andhra Pradesh in India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with APM Terminals, part of the A.P. Moller – Maersk Group, to accelerate port and terminal development in the state.

Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a logistics hub on India’s east coast, and has committed to developing marine infrastructure such as ports, fishing harbours and fish landing centres at every 50 kms of the state's 1053-kilometer coastline. Currently, the state has five operational non-major ports and four green field ports which will be operational by 2026.

APM Terminals has expressed its intent, as part of the MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB), to invest $1 billion to support Andhra Pradesh in developing modernized ports and terminals.

The scope of the MoU will extend to fostering sustainable and green port operations by deploying low-emission technologies, energy-efficient cargo handling systems, and ESG-compliant practices.

A joint Working Committee including APM Terminals and APMB will be formed by Q3 2025 to advance the plans.

APM Terminals has been present in India since 2004 and operates two key assets: Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited, located at Amreli District of Gujarat, and Gateway Terminals India, located at the JNPA Port in Maharashtra.



