WattHub Opens Second Fast Charging Plaza in Rotterdam

WattHub, a partnership between Van Oord and Betuwewind, has officially opened the new fast charging plaza on the Maasvlakte. The charging plaza is no less than 4,500 m2 and is the first fast charging location in the area for trucks, heavy construction equipment and other electric vehicles.

The charging plaza offers 30 fast charging points available 24/7. Located at one of Europe's most important logistics hubs, this new charging plaza plays an important role in making freight transport more sustainable. The location matches the growing demand for fast-charging infrastructure for electric freight transport. Thanks to its suitability for both trucks and heavy construction equipment, the plaza makes a valuable contribution to making the logistics and construction sectors more sustainable. In addition, steps are being taken to also use this charging plaza for inland shipping and barges.

For the construction of the fast-charging plaza, WattHub has partnered with Geowall, a start-up company specializing in products manufactured circularly using dredging spoil. Geowall supplied a portion of the rock used to construct the charging plaza.

WattHub's ambition is to create several fast charging plazas in the Netherlands, so that even more regions can become more sustainable and smart charging options become widely accessible. The world's first fast charging plaza for trucks and heavy construction equipment opened in Geldermalsen in 2023.