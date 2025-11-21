Subscribe
Search

WattHub Opens Second Fast Charging Plaza in Rotterdam

November 21, 2025

© Van Oord
© Van Oord

WattHub, a partnership between Van Oord and Betuwewind, has officially opened the new fast charging plaza on the Maasvlakte. The charging plaza is no less than 4,500 m2 and is the first fast charging location in the area for trucks, heavy construction equipment and other electric vehicles.

The charging plaza offers 30 fast charging points available 24/7. Located at one of Europe's most important logistics hubs, this new charging plaza plays an important role in making freight transport more sustainable. The location matches the growing demand for fast-charging infrastructure for electric freight transport. Thanks to its suitability for both trucks and heavy construction equipment, the plaza makes a valuable contribution to making the logistics and construction sectors more sustainable. In addition, steps are being taken to also use this charging plaza for inland shipping and barges.   

For the construction of the fast-charging plaza, WattHub has partnered with Geowall, a start-up company specializing in products manufactured circularly using dredging spoil. Geowall supplied a portion of the rock used to construct the charging plaza.  

WattHub's ambition is to create several fast charging plazas in the Netherlands, so that even more regions can become more sustainable and smart charging options become widely accessible. The world's first fast charging plaza for trucks and heavy construction equipment opened in Geldermalsen in 2023.  

Infrastructure Freight Charging

Related Logistics News

© Sergey Bogomyako - stock.adobe.com

CMA CGM Resumes Food Cargo Trade with Russia
© STI/Frutas de Chile

STI, Frutas de Chile Launch Cherry Season with Largest...
Chart courtesy BIMCO

Iron Ore Imports Spike 7% in China
Source: TasPorts

TasPorts to Explore Green Hydrogen Production at Bell Bay
Image courtesy AMTECH

Domestic Shipbuilding Creates US Port Efficiency and...
Selandia Seaways is set to operate on DFDS' Tunis-Marseille route. © DFDS

DFDS to Sell Freight Ferry for Fleet Optimization

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

WattHub Opens Second Fast Charging Plaza in Rotterdam

WattHub Opens Second Fast Charging Plaza in Rotterdam

CMA CGM Resumes Food Cargo Trade with Russia

CMA CGM Resumes Food Cargo Trade with Russia

STI, Frutas de Chile Launch Cherry Season with Largest Number of Direct Shipments to Asia

STI, Frutas de Chile Launch Cherry Season with Largest Number of Direct Shipments to Asia

Diesel-Electric Vessel MV Vertom Quina Launched

Diesel-Electric Vessel MV Vertom Quina Launched

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Schiphol Airport invests $1.2 billion in foreign investment by 2035
Indian Tejas fighter plane crashes at Dubai Air Show killing pilot
Two British teenagers plead not guilt to London Transport Cyberattack charges