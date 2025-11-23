Belgian Ports Partner on Port Security

The Port 2 Port Security Platform is being launched by all Belgian seaports and inland ports, together with the National Drug Commission, to facilitate knowledge sharing and joint security initiatives.

This initiative will sharpen Belgium’s focus on threats including drug smuggling, cyber-attacks, and the misuse of drones.

It marks a European first in which every port and waterway within one country collaborates strategically and operationally.

Federal Minister of Justice and North Sea Annelies Verlinden gave the official go-ahead for the platform.

With the Port 2 Port Security Platform, the approach will shift from separate initiatives to a coordinated strategy. The platform, an initiative of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, North Sea Port, Coordination and Support Directorate (CSD) Limburg and the National Drugs Commission, will also bring together the ports of Liège, Brussels and Ostend, as well as the waterway managers in Antwerp and Flemish Brabant.

Sharing expertise and creating joint security measures will allow the partners to strengthen the resilience of the entire Belgian port system.

The cooperation builds on the ISPS Code (International Ship and Port Facility Security) and the Belgian Maritime Security Act, which translate international standards into a strengthened legal framework against organized crime. The recent revision of the law encourages an automated, structural approach and promotes the exchange of information between the authorities involved, with particular attention to protecting critical infrastructure, port facilities, and personnel.

Going forward, ports will regularly exchange knowledge on inspections, access control, security screenings, drones and AI camera surveillance. They will also reinforce a shared security culture through joint training and awareness.



