DOE Grants Lake Charles LNG Additional Time to Commence Exports

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright today signed an amendment order granting additional time for Energy Transfer’s Lake Charles LNG Export Company, LLC to commence exports of LNG to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries from the Lake Charles LNG project in Lake Charles, LA.

Once fully constructed, the Lake Charles LNG project will be capable of exporting up to 2.33 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas as LNG.

Lake Charles LNG was originally configured as an LNG import terminal but is now being developed as an LNG export terminal. Recently, the company signed several long-term LNG off-take contracts, including agreements with Chevron and Kyushu Electric Power Company.

The United States is the largest global producer and exporter of natural gas. There are currently eight large-scale LNG projects operating in the United States and several additional projects are expanding or under construction.

Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department has approved applications from projects that will export more than 13.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas as LNG, a volume greater than the world’s second-largest LNG- exporting nation is exporting today.

“On the heels of President Trump’s historic trade negotiations, demand for secure, reliable American LNG is surging,” said Secretary Wright. “The Department of Energy is ensuring companies like Lake Charles LNG are prepared meet this global demand while advancing commonsense policies that support American jobs and lower energy costs here at home.”



