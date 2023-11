On October 18, 2023, Yara North America, Inc. transferred the operations of its Tampa Ammonia Terminal to Tampa Port Services, LLC (TPS).

As a part of the terminal transfer, TPS purchased all of Yara’s operating assets at the terminal.

The terminal transfer is the result of the upcoming expiration of the terminal ground lease between Yara and TPS.

On-site Yara employees have transitioned to TPS.