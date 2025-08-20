Infrastructure Projects Continue at Port of Charleston

Construction continues on two key infrastructure projects at the Port of Charleston that will enhance SC Ports’ rail capabilities and grow capacity at the Leatherman Terminal.

At the Leatherman Rail Facility, set to open in early 2026, all six electric rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMGs) have been erected, and work by Kuenz to commission the cranes has begun. Upon completion, the facility will be capable of handling 1 million rail lifts per year. Progress is also being made on the one-mile, dedicated drayage road that will segregate intermodal traffic from Interstate 26.

Phase two of the Leatherman Terminal expansion is underway. Test piles for the wharf extension have been installed, the first step in extending the wharf an additional 1,600 feet, which will create space for an additional five ship-to-shore cranes.

MSC, the largest carrier in the world and SC Port’s largest carrier customer, will launch two new weekly services at the Port of Charleston, driving cargo growth and connectivity for shippers in the Southeast. The Albatros and Dragon services, both transatlantic services, will begin calling the Leatherman Terminal in September, and connect shippers in the Southeastern U.S. with North Europe, the Mediterranean and Asia.

Both services will deploy 15,000 TEU vessels, among the largest weekly services to call the Port of Charleston. The Albatros service is an exclusive call for the Port of Charleston in the Southeast