Suárez Takes the Helm as MD at Knud E. Hansen

March 3, 2025

Knud E. Hansen announced that Javier Suárez succeeds Finn Wollesen Petersen as the company's Managing Director. Image courtesy Knud E. Hansen
On March 1, 2025, Denmark-based maritime consultancy Knud E. Hansen announced that Javier Suárez succeeds Finn Wollesen Petersen as the company’s Managing Director, part of a planned process that has been taking place over the past months, with Suárez and Petersen working together over the last few months to facilitate a smooth transition. Petersen, who has held the role of Managing Director since 2003, will remain with the company, focused on coordinating the company’s operations in the United States.

Suárez, a Spanish national, joined Knud E. Hansen in 2017 as Director Operations. His maritime career began in 1995 when he graduated with an MSc in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. Following this, he has enjoyed diverse roles, including at the Astilleros de Huelva Shipyard, where he worked for over a decade in commercial and technical roles. Following this, he undertook commercial and senior management roles with Voith Schneider, including Vice President Marine Americas for Voith Turbo.

