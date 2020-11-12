Swire Shipping Deploys MV Lae Chief on (NAX) Service

Swire Shipping deployed its first 2,750TEU newbuild, MV Lae Chief, on its upgraded North Asia Express (NAX) service. Launching the new fixed-day fortnightly service with her maiden voyage, the vessel made her first port call in Shanghai on November 5, 2020.

The new 2,750-TEU vessel is fitted with three 45mt cranes capable of dual lifts enabling it to carry all cargo types, including breakbulk, out of gauge and reefers. With strengthened tank tops to 20 t/m², MV Lae Chief is capable of carrying breakbulk such as steel and forest products, as well as vehicles up to 70t.

At 2,750TEU nominal capacity, MV Lae Chief and her sister vessels will be Swire Shipping’s largest container vessels calling in Papua New Guinea. Swire Shipping will deploy three newbuild vessels on the upgraded NAX service, offering its customers and the communities it serves a reliable fixed-day product that will support continued growth in the region.