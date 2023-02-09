Svitzer Appoints New Global Head of Green Ports

A.P. Moller-Maersk's towage arm Svitzer announced Svitzer Australia Chief Commercial Officer Ivan Spanjic has been appointed as Global Head of Green Ports.

Svitzer CEO Kasper Nilaus believes Spanjic’s role will be central to helping Svitzer’s customers better adjust their assets and operations to become more sustainable. “Ports and partners across the marine supply chain have long recognized the importance of growing sustainably and responsibly, contributing positively to the communities in which they operate,” Nilaus said. “Svitzer welcomes the opportunity to work collaboratively with these stakeholders and share our experience and insights developed from serving port operations around the world.”

Spanjic starts the role effective immediately and will balance his responsibilities as Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer and Global Head of Green Ports. He will report to Svitzer’s Chief Commercial Officer, Videlina Dimitrova Georgieva.

Nilaus added, “It is a privilege to be appointing internally for such a critical new role – demonstrating the depth of capability we have across Svitzer. Ivan brings to the role his immense passion for customers, sustainability and innovation, as well as his proven track record as Chief Commercial Officer for Svitzer Australia over the last five years. Ivan is recognized for his partnership approach and strong relationships throughout the maritime sector, and I am delighted to have him in this new role.”

Spanjic said, “I’m incredibly excited to get started as the Global Head of Green Ports. This role is particularly exciting, as the decarbonization challenge is a highly important, but complex and demanding task. I firmly believe this global issue is best tackled through a partnership approach rather than each member of the supply chain ‘doing it alone’. My key objective in the new role is to create long-term, sustainable value together with our partners and work together with them to drive decarbonization in the sector.”

As part of the transition and to support Svitzer’s ongoing focus on delivering for customers, Shafaq Rahman has been promoted to Deputy Chief Commercial Officer, Svitzer Australia.