Subscribe
Search

Murphy Tapped To Chair Tidal Energy Company Board

August 18, 2025

Inyanga Marine Energy Group announced that Martin Murphy has been appointed as Chair of the Board.
Inyanga Marine Energy Group announced that Martin Murphy has been appointed as Chair of the Board.

Inyanga Marine Energy Group announced that Martin Murphy has been appointed as Chair of the Board.

Following 12 years’ service in the Royal Navy, Martin has forged a career as an experienced CEO and Chartered Engineer. Martin has a strong leadership background in large international corporations and as an entrepreneur, with considerable experience in the marine renewable energy sector. He ran a tidal energy company in Wales and as a non-executive director of Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum served as Chair of Marine Energy Wales for 12 years. Martin has operated extensively in Europe, North America and the Far East.

CEO Richard Parkinson said: “This is an exciting time in our development as we welcome Martin Murphy as Chair of our Board. He has exactly the right experience and credentials to help steer our business forward  as we enter our next stage of growth.”

“Inyanga Marine Energy Group is an innovative and talented company with immense potential, and the ambition to become a world leader in tidal energy arrays," said Murphy. "With the project at Morlais set for deployment and other worldwide projects underway, including  in Southeast Asia and France, Inyanga is poised for a period of rapid growth. It is a great opportunity to take on the position of Chair of the Board at this pivotal time and I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s future success.”

People & Company News People Industry News Tidal Power Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© MagioreStockStudio - stock.adobe.com

Fire Aboard Maersk Vessel is Contained
© DP World

DP World Carbon Inset Credits Rise Fivefold
copyright freedom_naruk/AdobeStock

Ivory Coast Cocoa Grind Down 31.2%

Maersk Contains Fire Onboard Marie Maersk Vessel off...
Copyright Kirk Fisher/Adobe Stock

Fujairah Ship Fuel Sales Soar
The Aurora Botnia, Wasaline’s flagship, represents one of the most advanced hybrid propulsion applications in the RoPax sector. Delivered in 2021, the vessel combines dual-fuel Wärtsilä 31DF engines—capable of running on LNG, LBG (liquefied biogas), and conventional marine fuels—with a large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS). Image courtesy Wasaline

Wasaline Hits Carbon Neutrality Mark

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Baltimore: Bulk Carrier Afloat After Explosion

Baltimore: Bulk Carrier Afloat After Explosion

$1 Billion Fine for X-Press Pearl Disaster

$1 Billion Fine for X-Press Pearl Disaster

UltraTech Operationalizes India’s First On-Site Hybrid RTC Renewable Energy Project

UltraTech Operationalizes India’s First On-Site Hybrid RTC Renewable Energy Project

Allog Group Utilizes Container Solution to Transport Oversized Breakbulk Items

Allog Group Utilizes Container Solution to Transport Oversized Breakbulk Items

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Oil prices rise as investors pay attention to Trump-Zelenskiy Meeting
TSX slips past Canada inflation data at Fed conference
Toms Capital wants CSX to meet after acquiring stakes, sources claim