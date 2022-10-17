29006 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 17, 2022

Survitec Names New CEO

Robert Steen Kledal - Credit: Survitec

Robert Steen Kledal - Credit: Survitec

UK-based survival technology solutions provider Survitec has appointed Robert Steen Kledal as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"As CEO, Robert will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction. He will lead the Survitec Executive team and sit on the Survitec Board," Survitec said.

"At the start of the year, Survitec launched a new organizational structure designed to make Survitec an even better partner – increased levels of customer centricity and agility were the main focus. Robert will continue the transformation work, positioning Survitec customers at the heart of every decision while achieving profitable growth," the company said.

"A key focus for Robert will be Survitec’s workforce of over 3,000 professionals, ensuring they feel connected to the Survitec purpose, which is “We Exist to Protect Lives," Survitec added.

Survitec's new CEO has over 30 years of experience in executive-level roles on a global scale. He was CEO at Wrist Ship Supply, a ship and offshore supplier of provisions & stores, for over nine years. He led the organization and its 1,600 colleagues, through digital transformation, enabling substantial improvement to how the business engaged its customers, Survitec said.

According to Survitec, Kledal's experience spans the maritime and defense industries. He has also held several senior positions, during his 21 years at Moeller-Maersk Group and served in the Danish Army as a Sergeant. In addition to his role as CEO of Survitec, Robert is also on the Board of Directors at Wrist Ship Supply and Blue Water Shipping, a provider of tailor-made transport and logistics solutions. He has lived and worked all over the world and is familiar with five languages.

Robert Steen Kledal said: “Coming from the shipping industry, I was instantly attracted to the inspiring purpose of Survitec. I look forward to building on this great legacy and the achievements made to position Survitec as the global leader in Survival Technology for our customers worldwide. Not least to service our customers’ requirements effectively.”


Related News

Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

 Image courtesy Armach Robotics

Armach Robotics Set to Take the Pole Position on Ship Hull Maintenance, Intelligence

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 © Forensic Oceanography; licensed to the National Maritime Museum as part of the acquisition. Acquired with Art Fund support.

National Maritime Museum acquires Liquid Traces: The Left to Die Boat Case from Forensic Oceanography

 Nyhamna plant which processes gas from Ormen Lange offshore field - Credit: Shell (file image)

Threat Against Major Gas Plant Resolved, Norwegian Police Say

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Captain

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Associate Vice Chancellor Maritime

● San Jacinto College ● La Porte, Texas, United States

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Captain Near Coastal

● Texas A&M University at Galveston Vessel Operations
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int