Nakilat Increases Annual Net Profit by 3.1%, Delivering $460m in FY2025

Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C. Nakilat announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2025. The Group delivered a net profit of USD$460 million (QAR 1.69 billion), representing an increase of 3.1% compared to USD$450 million (QAR 1.64 billion) in 2024.

In recognition of the Group’s performance and its ongoing focus on delivering shareholder value, the Board of Directors has recommended:

A cash dividend of USD$1.98 (7.2 Qatari Dirhams) per share for the second half of 2025. This is in addition to the half-yearly interim cash dividend of USD$1.98 (7.2 Qatari Dirhams) per share already distributed for the first half ending June 30, 2025, bringing the total dividend distribution for the year to USD$3.95 (14.4 Qatari Dirhams) per share.

The Company also invites shareholders to attend the Annual General Assembly Meeting, to be held on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

During 2025, Nakilat continued to translate its fleet growth plans into visible progress, marked by milestones in the construction of several vessels across leading shipyards in South Korea. These vessels reinforce the Company’s role as a shipping and maritime services partner supporting QatarEnergy’s LNG fleet expansion program and meeting growing global demand. In parallel, Nakilat continued progress on the construction of vessels at HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), comprising two LNG carriers and four LPG/Ammonia carriers, all of which will be owned by Nakilat. Upon completion of the delivery of all vessels currently under construction, Nakilat’s fleet will expand to 112 vessels. The first vessel from this program is expected for delivery by the end of 2026.

Nakilat’s operational performance remained a key driver of its financial strength. The Company achieved an operational reliability rate of 99.6% while safety culture remained integral to how work is planned and delivered. Service quality also remained strong, reflected in a customer satisfaction rate of 95.3%.

In line with Nakilat’s commitment to best practices in investor relations, the Company will hold an investor relations conference to discuss the financial results for 2025 on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 1:30 PM (Doha Time). The conference presentation will be published on the Company’s website prior to the call. For further information on Nakilat’s conference call dial-in details, please visit the Company’s website: www.nakilat.com.