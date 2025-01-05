Subscribe
Search

LNG Supply to EU Confirmed After End of Russian Supply

January 5, 2025

© moofushi / Adobe Stock
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

December 31, 2024, marked the end of the Russian gas transit agreement via Ukraine, and an extraordinary meeting of the EU’s Gas Coordination Group has confirmed that, thanks to efficient preparatory work, there are no supply security concerns in the EU.

Gas supplies have been secured via alternative routes (Germany, Italy) and through withdrawals from storage.

The European gas infrastructure is flexible enough to accommodate gas of non-Russian origin, aligning with the REPowerEU initiative objectives. It has also been reinforced with significant new LNG import capacities since 2022.

Storage levels at 72% are slightly higher than the average (69%) for this time of the year.

The EU Commission maintains regular monitoring and communication with the Member States and market participants to ensure security of supply to the most affected Member States and avoid speculation.

LNG Russia Europe Cargo

Related Logistics News

(c) Andrii / Adobestock

US Port Labor Talks to Resume on Tuesday
The Bulk Carrier Jackson at W. 3rd - Cuyahoga (c) LCA

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2024
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline
Germany's Mosel river (c) Petrus / Adobestock

Germany’s Mosel River Remains Closed for Lock Repairs
(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

US LNG Rises 2% on LNG Plant Volume Data
Höegh Autoliners' Höegh Aurora, the world's largest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessel, was featured as a Great Ship of 2024 by Maritime Reporter & Engineering News. Image courtesy Höegh Autoliners

Car Carrier Vessel Market Outlook for '25 is Bearish

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

US Port Labor Talks Resume with Spotlight on Automation

US Port Labor Talks Resume with Spotlight on Automation

Amid Falling Suez Canal Revenue, Egypt to get $1.2 bln IMF Boost

Amid Falling Suez Canal Revenue, Egypt to get $1.2 bln IMF Boost

BoatUS' Sensenbrenner Appointed to NBSAC

BoatUS' Sensenbrenner Appointed to NBSAC

Norris Joins Shipbuilder as New Marine Fabrication Vice President

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Financial Times - Jan. 7
South Korean transport minister prepares to resign over nation's worst air crash
Central Europe gas flows changed after Ukraine transit ends