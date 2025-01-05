LNG Supply to EU Confirmed After End of Russian Supply

December 31, 2024, marked the end of the Russian gas transit agreement via Ukraine, and an extraordinary meeting of the EU’s Gas Coordination Group has confirmed that, thanks to efficient preparatory work, there are no supply security concerns in the EU.

Gas supplies have been secured via alternative routes (Germany, Italy) and through withdrawals from storage.

The European gas infrastructure is flexible enough to accommodate gas of non-Russian origin, aligning with the REPowerEU initiative objectives. It has also been reinforced with significant new LNG import capacities since 2022.

Storage levels at 72% are slightly higher than the average (69%) for this time of the year.

The EU Commission maintains regular monitoring and communication with the Member States and market participants to ensure security of supply to the most affected Member States and avoid speculation.



