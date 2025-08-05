Subscribe
Search

Expeditors Shares Q2 Results Above Estimates Helped by Higher Freight Volumes

August 5, 2025

© maurice norbert - stock.adobe.com
© maurice norbert - stock.adobe.com

Global freight forwarder Expeditors International of Washington reported second-quarter profit and revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, helped by higher airfreight and ocean container volumes and bigger custom fees.

Airfreight tonnage and ocean container volume increased 7% each year-over-year for the quarter ended June 30, as companies rushed to import before new U.S. tariffs kick in.

The company also benefited as increasingly complex trade policies allowed it to charge shippers higher processing fees.

U.S. importers have increasingly turned to customs brokers to keep up with President Donald Trump's ever-changing trade policies. But the booming demand has made these services more expensive, industry players previously told Reuters.

Revenue from Expeditors' customs brokerage segment rose 10.5% to $1.02 billion, up from $927 million a year earlier.

"Airfreight business increased on growth in tonnage and higher rates in most regions, and particularly as customers sought to ship technology and other high-value inventory ahead of trade deadlines," CEO Daniel Wall said.

"Ocean business also grew largely on increased volumes, particularly exports out of South Asia, as customers relocated sourcing to that region and moved freight in advance of extended tariff deadlines," he added.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company reported quarterly revenue of $2.65 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $2.44 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its second-quarter profit of $1.34 per share was also above estimates of $1.24 per share.

Still, the company expects freight market conditions to remain volatile through the rest of the year.

(Reuters)

Cargo Freight Financials

Related Logistics News

© London P&amp;I Club

London P&I Club Warns of Incorrect Loading of Flexible...
© Port of Klaipėda

Port of Klaipėda Requests Expressions of Interest in...
© Adobe Stock/Mariusz

Indian Firm Ships Explosive Compound to Russia Despite US...
© Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland June Container Volume Declines Due to...
Christening the Creole King, hosted at E-Crane Gulf Coast Service Center in the Port of Iberia, Louisiana, on Friday July 11, 2025. Photo credits: E-Crane & Apple Pie Media

Creole King Christened in Port of Iberia
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Houthi Leader: Shipping Goods Related to Israel Through...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Expeditors Shares Q2 Results Above Estimates Helped by Higher Freight Volumes

Expeditors Shares Q2 Results Above Estimates Helped by Higher Freight Volumes

Mitsui E&S Receives Vietnamese Order for 22 Container Cranes

Mitsui E&S Receives Vietnamese Order for 22 Container Cranes

Panama Maritime Authority to Cancel Registrations of 17 US-Sanctioned Ships

Panama Maritime Authority to Cancel Registrations of 17 US-Sanctioned Ships

Ports Urge Congress to Reverse Infrastructure Funding Cuts

Ports Urge Congress to Reverse Infrastructure Funding Cuts

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Ethiopian Airlines revenue increases as it adds more routes and passengers.
Tesla and Musk sued by shareholders for Robotaxi claims
Lufthansa cancels its plans to purchase a stake in Air Europa