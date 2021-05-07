Singapore Marks first STS Bunkering of an LNG-fuelled Oil Tanker

The bunkering operation was carried out by FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering vessel

Shell’s Aframax tanker ‘Pacific Emerald’ is the first oil tanker to be LNG-bunkered in Singapore

FueLNG, together with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), completed Singapore’s first bunkering of an LNG-fuelled oil tanker . FueLNG is a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd.

FueLNG completed the gas-up and cool down operation for the LNG-powered oil tanker Pacific Emerald, including the transfer of 3,000 cu. m. of LNG from FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel, to the tanker.

Pacific Emerald is the first of 10 newbuild Aframax tankers chartered by Shell Tankers Singapore (Private) Limited from Sinokor Petrochemical Co Limited.

The bunkering of the Aframax oil tanker is also a demonstration of the FueLNG Bellina’s versatile capabilities to provide LNG bunker and conduct the gas-up and cool down operation for receiving vessels with different types of cargo tanks such as Type B and GTT membrane tanks.

FueLNG aims to provide a total of about 30 to 50 ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations in 2021. Besides the Aframax tankers, FueLNG has also lined up bunkering operations for containerships, chemical oil tankers, and bulk carriers.

FueLNG Bellina delivering LNG bunker to Aframax tanker, Pacific Emerald. Photo Courtesy MPA Singapore