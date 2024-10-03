Subscribe
Search

Singapore High-sulphur Bunker Fuel Premiums Soar

October 3, 2024

© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock
© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Spot premiums for 380-cst high-sulphur marine fuel at Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub, have surged due to the tight supply available for prompt deliveries, market sources said.

The price strength for the fuel, which is used to power ships, has been keeping refuelling costs high for vessels calling at Singapore and other ports in the region.

Delivery dates in the first half of October could command premiums of over $60 a metric ton to Singapore cargo quotes this week, the highest in 2024 so far for a delivered pricing basis, according to data from the market sources.

Offers for dates in the second half of October largely ranged between $25 to $35 a metric ton, the sources said.

"The prompt dates go to crazy levels, easily (adding) another $20 or more," a Singapore-based marine fuel trader said.

Premiums for bunkering remained supported despite signs of easing high-sulphur fuel oil benchmarks, which saw cargo premiums weakening for the second half of October.

"The first-half is still slightly tight (in supply). There are new cargoes coming but some sellers are holding off to sell (later)," a Singapore-based fuel oil trader said.

Steady demand for high-sulphur marine fuel also supported premiums, with Singapore bunker volumes for the grade firming year-on-year, based on port authority data.

September high-sulfur bunker sales were forecast at 1.78 to 1.80 million metric tons, based on LSEG Oil Research, higher than August's official volume of 1.69 million tons.

As for the low-sulphur market, delivered bunker premiums have also retained support in recent days, largely hovering in a range between $20 to $25 per ton, according to market sources.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Fuels & Lubes Asia Bunkering

Related Logistics News

© Daniel L Grantham Jr / Adobe Stock

East Coast Dockworkers Strike Halts Half of US Ocean...
(Photo: Carmen Caver / U.S. Coast Guard)

US Sues Containership Dali Owner for Baltimore Bridge...
Bruce Mills takes the Technology lead at Nash Maritime. Image courtesy Nash Maritime

Mills Takes the Tech Lead at NASH Maritime
© Joy Prescott / Adobe Stock

US Awards Nearly $300 Million to Support Ferry Upgrades
Source: NYK

New CO2 Liquefaction Method will be “Game Changer”
After much discussion and three rounds of votes, text for the interim guidance for ships ballasting in challenging, high sediment water was finally approved at MEPC 81. Image courtesy IMO

Vessel Ballast Water Management: Getting the Numbers Right

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

Singapore High-sulphur Bunker Fuel Premiums Soar

Singapore High-sulphur Bunker Fuel Premiums Soar

Yara: New Ammonia Import Terminal Will Kick-Start Gerrman Hydrogen Economy

Yara: New Ammonia Import Terminal Will Kick-Start Gerrman Hydrogen Economy

US Dockworker Strike: Talks at a Standstill

US Dockworker Strike: Talks at a Standstill

White House Sides with Union as US Dockworker Strike Enters Second Day

White House Sides with Union as US Dockworker Strike Enters Second Day

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

United States funds 4 power grid jobs with $1.5 billion
Singapore's high-sulfur marine fuel prices spike due to tight supply, say sources
Houthis alert shipowners in brand-new stage of Red Sea project: Prepare to be assaulted