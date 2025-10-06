Repsol Deploys Bunker Tanker Thomas B to Double Operational Capacity in Peru

Repsol has strengthened their bunkering operations in Peru with the deployment of the Bunker Tanker Thomas B (20,000 DWT). In addition to the Bunker Tanker Adrian (16,000 DWT) already operating in the Port of Callao, Repsol has more than doubled its total operational capacity in Peru.

With these two high-capacity tankers in service, Repsol now offers 24/7 bunker delivery, and the product portfolio diversification is further strengthened:

HSFO 3.5%s (High Sulfur Fuel Oil) VLSFO 0.5%s (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) LSMGO 0.1%s (Low Sulfur Marine Gas Oil) Bio-Bunker (B24 up to B100)

Looking ahead, Repsol is working to extend its services to other key ports in Peru.