Subscribe
Search

Repsol Deploys Bunker Tanker Thomas B to Double Operational Capacity in Peru

October 6, 2025

© Repsol
© Repsol

Repsol has strengthened their bunkering operations in Peru with the deployment of the Bunker Tanker Thomas B (20,000 DWT). In addition to the Bunker Tanker Adrian (16,000 DWT) already operating in the Port of Callao, Repsol has more than doubled its total operational capacity in Peru.

With these two high-capacity tankers in service, Repsol now offers 24/7 bunker delivery, and the product portfolio diversification is further strengthened:

  1. HSFO 3.5%s (High Sulfur Fuel Oil)
  2. VLSFO 0.5%s (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil)
  3. LSMGO 0.1%s (Low Sulfur Marine Gas Oil)
  4. Bio-Bunker (B24 up to B100)

Looking ahead, Repsol is working to extend its services to other key ports in Peru.

Bunkering Tanker Peru

Related Logistics News

© Timon - stock.adobe.com

Ecopetrol to Launch Covenas Regasification Project Bidding
© Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd

Liebherr Launches LiSIM ROS Simulator for Remote Operator...
Image courtesy Svanehoj

Svanehoj Acquires KOHO Kompressorsysteme
Image courtesy IMO

Training Seafarers on Alt Fuels Focus of IMO
Source: Ethical Farming Ireland

Animal Welfare NGOs Protest Calf Shipments
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

US LNG Exports Hit Record High

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Ecopetrol to Launch Covenas Regasification Project Bidding

Ecopetrol to Launch Covenas Regasification Project Bidding

Repsol Deploys Bunker Tanker Thomas B to Double Operational Capacity in Peru

Repsol Deploys Bunker Tanker Thomas B to Double Operational Capacity in Peru

DP World Launches Hyderbad’s First Reefer Freight Service to Nhava Sheva

DP World Launches Hyderbad’s First Reefer Freight Service to Nhava Sheva

Singapore Evaluates Ammonia Bunkering Solution

Singapore Evaluates Ammonia Bunkering Solution

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

President Kenya says Kenya will set up sovereign wealth funds and infrastructure funds
Embraer completes sale of military cargo aircraft to Sweden as part of NATO's latest push
Biya is set to serve his eighth term in Cameroon despite calls for him to step down.