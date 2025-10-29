NYK and Port of Duqm Collaborate on Development

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) and the Port of Duqm Company, which oversees port management and terminal operations in Oman, signed a memorandum of understanding at Duqm Economic Forum 2025 to collaborate in the development and connectivity of the port of Duqm.

NYK has positioned the Middle East as one of its key strategic regions. On April 1, 2022, NYK established its Middle East region head in Dubai to deepen its regional strategy and enable more agile business development across the area.

Oman, while endowed with natural gas resources, is also globally recognized for its strong potential in renewable energy, which may lead the country to produce cost-competitive green hydrogen.

In particular, the port of Duqm, strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, offers significant geographic advantages with its proximity to the Middle East, India, and East Africa.

The area has been designated as the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, offering a range of incentives to attract both heavy and light industries, alongside ongoing infrastructure development.

The port is currently promoting direct reduced iron, a green steel product, and is expected to become a hub for the production and export of hydrogen and ammonia, leveraging abundant renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power.

NYK aims to accelerate concrete discussions with the port across multiple domains, including support for the green steel industry, the development of alternative solutions for finished vehicle transportation within the Middle East region, and the production and maritime transport of green energy such as hydrogen and ammonia.



