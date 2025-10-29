Subscribe
Search

NYK and Port of Duqm Collaborate on Development

October 29, 2025

Source: NYK
Source: NYK

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) and the Port of Duqm Company, which oversees port management and terminal operations in Oman, signed a memorandum of understanding at Duqm Economic Forum 2025 to collaborate in the development and connectivity of the port of Duqm.

NYK has positioned the Middle East as one of its key strategic regions. On April 1, 2022, NYK established its Middle East region head in Dubai to deepen its regional strategy and enable more agile business development across the area.

Oman, while endowed with natural gas resources, is also globally recognized for its strong potential in renewable energy, which may lead the country to produce cost-competitive green hydrogen.

In particular, the port of Duqm, strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, offers significant geographic advantages with its proximity to the Middle East, India, and East Africa.

The area has been designated as the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, offering a range of incentives to attract both heavy and light industries, alongside ongoing infrastructure development.

The port is currently promoting direct reduced iron, a green steel product, and is expected to become a hub for the production and export of hydrogen and ammonia, leveraging abundant renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power.

NYK aims to accelerate concrete discussions with the port across multiple domains, including support for the green steel industry, the development of alternative solutions for finished vehicle transportation within the Middle East region, and the production and maritime transport of green energy such as hydrogen and ammonia.

Ports Coastal/Inland Infrastructure Hydrogen Ammonia

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/vivoo

Naftoport to Build Jetty at Gdansk Oil Terminal
(Credit: Siemens Gamesa)

Siemens Gamesa Halts Port of Esbjerg Offshore Wind Nacelle...
© Cavotec

Cavotec MoorMaster Systems Operational at Iroquois Lock in...
(Credit: ADNOC L&S)

ADNOC L&S, TA’ZIZ Ink Deal to Build UAE’s First Dedicated...
Source: GCMD

GCMD and IAPH Forge Decarbonization Coalition Across...
Copyright Anatolii/AdobeStock

Sustainable Fuel Chicken and Egg Redux. Maybe Some Ports...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Dry Bulk Vessel Market Softens as Coal Shipments Decline

Dry Bulk Vessel Market Softens as Coal Shipments Decline

NYK and Port of Duqm Collaborate on Development

NYK and Port of Duqm Collaborate on Development

Croatia Inaugurates Rijeka Container Terminal as Regional Hub

Croatia Inaugurates Rijeka Container Terminal as Regional Hub

Port of Gothenburg on Track for All-Time High in TEU Handling

Port of Gothenburg on Track for All-Time High in TEU Handling

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Hyundai Motors breaks ground on a $680 million hydrogen fuel-cell plant in South Korea
Powell's chilling of December rate cuts has caused stocks to fall and the US dollar to strengthen.
Extra Space Storage's FFO forecasts for 2025 are below expectations due to a slow same-store growth.