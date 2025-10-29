United Seamen’s Service Celebrates 56th Admiral of the Ocean Sea Awards

The United Seamen’s Service (USS) presented its 56th Annual Admiral of the Ocean Sea Awards (AOTOS) to three maritime leaders whose commitment, leadership, and service embody the spirit of the American maritime tradition. Honorees Captain Willie Barrere, National President, American Maritime Officers; Edward F. Hanley, Chief Operating Officer, Maersk Line, Limited, and Vincent J. Marino, Chief Executive Officer, The Marino Group, were presented their awards on October 24, 2025, at the Sheraton Times Square in New York City.

In addition, the AOTOS Special Recognition Plaque was presented to Edward R. Morgan, who served as President of the United Seamen’s Service for more than 20 years. The award, presented by F. Anthony Naccarato, President of American Maritime Officers Services and the newly appointed USS President, recognized Morgan’s decades of steadfast leadership and deep commitment to supporting seafarers worldwide.

“Seafarers are the heart of global trade and the lifeline of freedom and prosperity around the world,” said Kenneth R. Wykle, LTG, US Army (Ret.), who served as the evening’s master of ceremonies. “Tonight, we are proud to recognize Captain Willie Barrere, Ed Hanley, Vince Marino and Ed Morgan, all of whom embody the strength, resolve, and spirit of service that define our maritime heritage.”

Captain Willie Barrere, National President, American Maritime Officers

A veteran mariner and union leader with 27 years at sea, Captain Barrere has strengthened wages, expanded fleets, and safeguarded U.S. officer jobs. Known for his leadership and strategic insight, he continues to advocate for the American-flag Merchant Marine and its workforce.

Edward F. Hanley, Chief Operating Officer, Maersk Line, Limited

With more than 40 years in maritime service, Mr. Hanley has championed U.S.-flag shipping, expanded the fleet, and advanced shipboard safety. A unifier across labor and management, he is respected for his commitment to operational excellence and mariner welfare.

Vincent J. Marino, Chief Executive Officer, The Marino Group

Mr. Marino has transformed The Marino Group into a leading U.S. intermodal network, strengthening operational growth while prioritizing workforce safety, integrity, and union partnerships. His leadership continues to set the standard for collaboration and respect across the industry.

From its founding during World War II under the vision of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Seamen’s Service Act, USS has been dedicated to promoting the welfare of seafarers at sea and ashore, American and international alike. For more than eight decades, USS has provided a “home away from home” for seafarers through its global network of centers in Diego Garcia, Busan and Yokohama, offering hospitality, emergency assistance, and community support.