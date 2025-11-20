Subscribe
Search

IMO Presents Professor Momoko Kitada with Gender Equality Award

November 20, 2025

© IMO
© IMO

Professor Momoko Kitada, Nippon Foundation Professorial Chair in Gender and Innovation; Head, Maritime Education & Training at the World Maritime University (WMU), has been selected to receive the 2025 IMO Gender Equality Award, following her nomination by Japan.  

The Award is bestowed on individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women in the maritime sector.   

The IMO Council endorsed Professor Kitada as the recipient during its 135th session held in London (November 20-21, 2025), to receive the award in May 2026, alongside celebrations for the International Day for Women in Maritime (May 18). 

Members of the assessment panel noted that her influence extended far beyond her role at WMU in Malmö, Sweden. She has inspired generations of students to carry forward the principles of gender equality into their own administrations and institutions.

The panel highlighted the global impact of her work, with her research, teaching and leadership of WMU's gender and diversity initiatives. Bridging academia, policy and practice, Professor Kitada’s leadership style has achieved transformative results for both women and men in the sector, while maintaining a strong and authentic commitment to diversity.

Professor Momoko Kitada is a former seafarer and was awarded a PhD in Social Science from Cardiff University, United Kingdom. She joined WMU in 2011 and serves as Full Professor and Head of Maritime Education and Training (MET). She coordinates and teaches in other MSc specializations, including Maritime Energy Management (MEM), as well as the Postgraduate Diploma in Maritime Energy and the Summer Academy on Maritime Decarbonization.

Professor Kitada leads WMU’s collaboration efforts with IMO, which supports women’s integration in the maritime sector. She is a certified Gender Audit Facilitator and a certified expert in Monitoring and Evaluation as well as Impact Evaluation. 

Professor Kitada actively incorporates gender perspectives in her interdisciplinary teaching in maritime subjects, including maritime education and training, maritime energy management, sustainable development, capacity building, digitalization and innovation, and research methodology. She has 20 years of research experience in gender equality in the maritime and ocean sectors. 

IMO Gender Equality Award  

The IMO Gender Equality Award was established by IMO to recognize individuals, irrespective of their gender, who have made significant contributions to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women in the maritime sector. 

Nominations for the 2026 Award were considered by an Assessment Panel comprising of IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez as Chair, along with representatives from IMO Member States who are Members of the IMOGENder Network; the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF); Women's International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International); Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA); and the Chair of the Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR).

Nominations may be made by Member States and observer organizations, specialized agencies, programs and funds of the United Nations system; intergovernmental organizations with which IMO has established cooperative agreements or arrangements; and non-governmental international organizations in consultative status with IMO.  

In addition to the IMO Gender Equality Award, the Council decided to award Letters of Commendation to the following nominees, to highlight their dedication to women’s empowerment through best practices and various initiatives across the globe:   

  • Mr. Marcos Tinti, nominated by Brazil, for the significant reforms and initiatives undertaken under his leadership at Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO), which the Panel considered to represent notable progress in promoting diversity in the offshore sector.
  • Mrs. Mariana Pescatori Candido da Silva, nominated by Brazil, for her work within the Ministry of Ports and Airports, where her contributions to strengthening gender perspectives in national maritime governance were recognized by the Panel as particularly important.
  • Ms. Eleni Polychronopoulou, nominated by Greece, for her leadership and advocacy for gender equality, where the Panel underlined her success in the recruitment of women into technical roles, recognizing that this was a rare achievement in the industry, and for raising the visibility of women with marine engineering backgrounds in Europe.
  • Commodore Christine Pauline Bergaño-Diciano, nominated by the Philippines, for her pioneering and transformative role in the Philippine Coast Guard, where, in parallel to her successful career, she championed opportunities for women. Panel members noted that her advocacy influenced change not only in the Philippines but also across Southeast Asia.
  • Ms. Elisa D. Chomi, nominated by the Philippines, for her achievements as the country's first female Chief Engineer and her role as a visible example to others in a male-dominated profession. The Panel stressed her leadership by example, showing other women that they could attain senior technical positions at sea.
  • Rear Admiral Mitzie Silva-Campo, nominated by the Philippines, for breaking barriers within the Philippine Coast Guard and implementing gender-responsive policies that opened doors for women to achieve flag rank. Panel members emphasized her influence in promoting equal opportunities not just nationally, but also through international engagements.
  • Ms. Christine Duffy, nominated by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), for her advocacy and success in raising the proportion of female staff across Carnival Cruise Line's fleet. The Panel highlighted the tangible results of her executive leadership, noting the significant percentage increases in female representation achieved under her tenure and her tireless work in developing mentorship and sponsorship schemes to support the career advancement of women.
People And Company News Maritime Leadership Women In Maritime Gender Equality

Related Logistics News

Odfjell CEO Harald Fotland. Odfjell Foto - Veronika Stuksrud

Chemical Vessel Ops target of Odfjell, Nissen Kaiun JV
Source: Maersk

Maersk Chooses Charlotte for its North American...
Source: NSPCA

Ruling Allows South African Welfare Group to Inspect...
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group Appoints Jochen Thewes as CEO of Logistics...
L-R - Nick Shaw (IG CEO), Rolf Thore Roppestad (IG Chair), and Andrew Cutler (ex IG Chair). © International Group of P&I Clubs

Rolf Thore Roppestad Appointed Group Chair of the...
© M. Perfectti - stock.adobe.com

Maersk Shares Q3 Report Above Forecast, Warns Falling...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

IMO Presents Professor Momoko Kitada with Gender Equality Award

IMO Presents Professor Momoko Kitada with Gender Equality Award

Port Esbjerg Strengthens its Port Control with EU Support

Port Esbjerg Strengthens its Port Control with EU Support

The Port of Bilbao Takes the Stage at Enlit Europe 2025

The Port of Bilbao Takes the Stage at Enlit Europe 2025

Rondal’s Aero Wing Sail Receives Lloyd’s Register AiP

Rondal’s Aero Wing Sail Receives Lloyd’s Register AiP

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Qatar's wealth fund has shaken up London HSBC Tower plans, say sources
How the EU intends to crackdown on low-value ecommerce goods from China
Sources: Julius Baer will replace Swiss IT system by Temenos.