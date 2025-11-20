IMO Presents Professor Momoko Kitada with Gender Equality Award

Professor Momoko Kitada, Nippon Foundation Professorial Chair in Gender and Innovation; Head, Maritime Education & Training at the World Maritime University (WMU), has been selected to receive the 2025 IMO Gender Equality Award, following her nomination by Japan.

The Award is bestowed on individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women in the maritime sector.

The IMO Council endorsed Professor Kitada as the recipient during its 135th session held in London (November 20-21, 2025), to receive the award in May 2026, alongside celebrations for the International Day for Women in Maritime (May 18).

Members of the assessment panel noted that her influence extended far beyond her role at WMU in Malmö, Sweden. She has inspired generations of students to carry forward the principles of gender equality into their own administrations and institutions.

The panel highlighted the global impact of her work, with her research, teaching and leadership of WMU's gender and diversity initiatives. Bridging academia, policy and practice, Professor Kitada’s leadership style has achieved transformative results for both women and men in the sector, while maintaining a strong and authentic commitment to diversity.

Professor Momoko Kitada is a former seafarer and was awarded a PhD in Social Science from Cardiff University, United Kingdom. She joined WMU in 2011 and serves as Full Professor and Head of Maritime Education and Training (MET). She coordinates and teaches in other MSc specializations, including Maritime Energy Management (MEM), as well as the Postgraduate Diploma in Maritime Energy and the Summer Academy on Maritime Decarbonization.

Professor Kitada leads WMU’s collaboration efforts with IMO, which supports women’s integration in the maritime sector. She is a certified Gender Audit Facilitator and a certified expert in Monitoring and Evaluation as well as Impact Evaluation.

Professor Kitada actively incorporates gender perspectives in her interdisciplinary teaching in maritime subjects, including maritime education and training, maritime energy management, sustainable development, capacity building, digitalization and innovation, and research methodology. She has 20 years of research experience in gender equality in the maritime and ocean sectors.

IMO Gender Equality Award

The IMO Gender Equality Award was established by IMO to recognize individuals, irrespective of their gender, who have made significant contributions to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women in the maritime sector.

Nominations for the 2026 Award were considered by an Assessment Panel comprising of IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez as Chair, along with representatives from IMO Member States who are Members of the IMOGENder Network; the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF); Women's International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International); Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA); and the Chair of the Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR).

Nominations may be made by Member States and observer organizations, specialized agencies, programs and funds of the United Nations system; intergovernmental organizations with which IMO has established cooperative agreements or arrangements; and non-governmental international organizations in consultative status with IMO.

In addition to the IMO Gender Equality Award, the Council decided to award Letters of Commendation to the following nominees, to highlight their dedication to women’s empowerment through best practices and various initiatives across the globe: