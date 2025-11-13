Subscribe
International Propeller Club Elects New Officers to Lead Global Maritime Network

November 13, 2025

© International Propeller Club
The International Propeller Club announced its newly elected officers for 2025–2027. Members elected Costis J. Frangoulis, President of the Propeller Club of Piraeus, Greece, as International President at the Club’s 98th Annual International Convention in Lyon, France—a milestone that also marks the first non-American to hold the presidency in the organization’s 98-year history.

2025–2027 International Officers

  • International President: Costis J. Frangoulis (Propeller Club of Piraeus, Greece)
  • First Vice President: Dorothea Ioannou (Propeller Clubs of New York, Limassol, and Piraeus)
  • Second Vice President: Dr. Sinem Ogis (Propeller Club of Oslo)
  • Third Vice President: Alex Tzikas (Propeller Club of San Diego)
  • Vice President, Student Ports: Dr. Jeremy Smith (Propeller Club of Jacksonville)
  • Vice President, Women’s Propeller Club: Candy Nigretto (Propeller Club of Tacoma)
  • Secretary: Danielle Centeno (Propeller Club of New York)
  • Treasurer: Stuart Smith (Propeller Club of Houston)

In addition, delegates elected Regional Vice Presidents representing 12 regions worldwide to two-year terms, strengthening local engagement across the global network.

The Lyon convention brought together maritime professionals for three days of panels on geopolitics and trade, cybersecurity and decarbonization, and the impact of AI and digitization.

Maritime Professional Maritime Leadership

