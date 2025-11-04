Subscribe
Ocean Network Express Releases Financial Results for Q2 FY2025

November 4, 2025

© Ocean Network Express
Ocean Network Express (ONE) has released its financial results for FY2025 2nd quarter (July 2025 to September 2025).

The revenue for FY2025 2nd quarter was $4.455 billion, with net profit of $285 million.

"Our FY2025 2Q results underscore ONE’s resilience and stability in a challenging market. Despite the market fluctuations driven by geopolitical uncertainties, we delivered positive results and secured profitability for the first half of the fiscal year," said Jeremy Nixon, CEO of Ocean Network Express. "We maintain a cautious outlook for the full year given current market dynamics. We will continue to take steps to adapt our network and optimize our fleet, ensuring we meet market demands and provide customers with long-term reliability.”

Financials People And Company News Profit

