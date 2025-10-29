Port of Gothenburg on Track for All-Time High in TEU Handling

The Port of Gothenburg continues to strengthen its position as the Nordic region’s leading freight hub. During the first three quarters of 2025, container volumes rose by four percent, reaching record levels both at the quayside and on the rail network. RoRo traffic is also showing renewed growth after a slower period, while car and energy volumes have declined. This is the Port of Gothenburg’s summary of the first three quarters of the year.

In total, 709,000 TEUs were handled during the first three quarters of 2025 – a four percent increase compared with the same period in 2024. This puts the port on track for an all-time high.

The increase is driven primarily by imports, while exports remain stable. At the same time, the proportion of empty containers continues to decline – a reflection of the balanced import and export flows that have long been a hallmark of the Port of Gothenburg.

Rail freight continues to surge – over 60 percent of container volumes by trainThe Port of Gothenburg aims to move as much of its hinterland cargo as possible by rail. During the first three quarters, the number of containers transported to and from the port by rail increased by four percent to 393,000 TEU, putting the port on pace for another record year. Growth is being driven by rail shuttles to and from northern Sweden, hinterland regions and the Stockholm region.

More than 60 percent of all container cargo to and from the port is transported by rail – also a record figure.

RoRo traffic regains momentum

A total of 394,000 RoRo units were handled during the first three quarters, a one percent increase compared with the previous year. After a slower period in 2024, volumes are once again trending upward – particularly on the import side – while exports remain steady.

Fewer cars handled – slight increase in imports

The port handled 172,000 cars during the period, a nine percent decrease year-on-year. Exports to Europe fell by 13 percent, while imports saw a modest rise. Exports to the United States declined by 21 percent, mainly due to U.S. import tariffs on cars from the EU.

Energy volumes down – but strong rebound in September

Handling of energy products decreased by seven percent to 15.2 million tonnes. September, however, saw a 22 percent increase in volumes, partly offsetting the decline earlier in the year.

Stable passenger volumes and a growing cruise segment

A total of 1.1 million ferry passengers traveled to and from Gothenburg during the first three quarters, in line with last year’s figures. The cruise season has been extensive, with 55 calls and 75,000 passengers so far. Cruise ships are now scheduled to call at the Port of Gothenburg every month for the remainder of the year.

Port of Gothenburg throughput, Q1-Q3 2025