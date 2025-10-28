Subscribe
Nakilat Reports $360m Profit for Q3

October 28, 2025

© Nakilat
© Nakilat

Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C. (Nakilat) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 which ended September 30, 2025, with a net profit of USD$360 million (QAR 1.31 billion), compared to USD$352 million (QAR 1.28 billion) for the same period in 2024, an increase of 3.0%. This result underscores Nakilat’s strong operational resilience and strategic discipline in a dynamic global LNG shipping environment.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter of 2025:

  • Achieved a net profit of USD$360 million (QAR 1.31 billion), up 3.0% year-on-year.
  • Achieved total income of USD$958 million (QAR 3.49 billion), up 1.5% year-on-year.

The company enhanced its financial flexibility through a financing agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea for the delivery of 25 LNG carriers, supporting its long-term sustainable growth ambitions and boosting competitiveness. Nakilat also implemented effective measures to improve efficiency and reduce costs across its fleet and operations, ensuring high productivity and operational readiness.

Nakilat continued to prioritize health, safety, and environmental protection, with ongoing preparations to maintain top ratings in occupational health and environmental audits. Reinforcing its leadership position, CEO Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti was listed among Forbes Middle East’s “Sustainability Leaders 2025” under the maritime transport and logistics sector.

Nakilat will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2025, on October 29, 2025 at 13:30 hours (Doha Time). The presentation will be published on the company’s website prior to the conference call. For dial-in details and further information, please visit www.nakilat.com.

Financials LNG. Gas Profit

