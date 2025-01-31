Subscribe
Search

U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region

January 31, 2025

Great Lakes Shipyard Work (c) LCA
Great Lakes Shipyard Work (c) LCA

With winter in full swing, the U.S.-flagged fleet of Lakers have tied up in ports across the Great Lakes region to perform critical maintenance before the navigational locks in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan reopen on March 25th.

Hundreds of skilled shipyard workers will flock to the area to support the nearly $150 million maintenance investment being made on these massive ships.  The state receiving the largest amount of work is Ohio with $51.5 million, followed closely by Wisconsin at $51 million, Pennsylvania at $25 million, Minnesota and Michigan both getting $9 million, and another $3 million will go to facilities in New York and Illinois.

“This level of investment is a testament to the strength of the U.S. shipping industry on the Great Lakes.  Domestically produced steel will be installed on many ships by U.S welders and electronic equipment will be upgraded by American electricians.  It is good for the ships, good for local jobs, and great for the Great Lakes region,” stated Jim Weakley, President of the Lake Carriers Association.

After nine and a half months of continuous operations loading and unloading various bulk cargo, the ships get a short rest period.  Most of the crew that sailed will get a prolonged vacation while engineers and other support staff work over the winter to make sure the vessels are in top shape when the season begins again in March.  Propulsion equipment will be tuned and, in some cases, replaced, steel hull plating and welds will get refreshed, and crew comforts will be added or upgraded.

Since most of the U.S.-flagged fleet of lakers are too large to exit the Great Lakes due to the limiting size of the Seaway locks, they will remain comfortably accommodated at some of the world’s best ship repair facilities right here in Great Lakes states.  Investment in the current Great Lakes ships is an investment in the future of the North American economy and the continued strength of our nation.

Ports Great Lakes Coastal/Inland Infrastructure Cargo Green Ports

Related Logistics News

The Panama Canal (c) diegograndi / Adobestock

US: China's Panama Canal presence "a security concern"
The new Lake Victoria Ro Ro underway (c) Grindrod

Lake Victoria's First Ro/Ro Vessel Sets Sail
an aerial shot of the Port of Oakland CA (c) Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland records 2.26 million TEUs in 2024
Bulk Carrier (c) woodpencil Adobestock

Baltic index extends fall to 23-month low
Aaron Smith (c) OMSA

OMSA's Aaron Smith Reflects on Offshore Wind Development...
©Hladchenko Viktor/AdobeStock

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd: No immediate return to Red Sea

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region

U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region

US: China's Panama Canal presence "a security concern"

US: China's Panama Canal presence "a security concern"

Maersk to launch its new ocean network

Maersk to launch its new ocean network

InterManager Elects von Hardenberg As President

InterManager Elects von Hardenberg As President

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Pentagon probes crash by 'experienced' Black Hawk crew, stops flights
Why the US claims that China's presence in Panama violates the neutrality treaty
After 10 months of uninterrupted power supply, South African power cutbacks return