Sarens Helps Atlantic Canada Bulk Terminal Undergo Adaptation as Hub for Offshore Wind

Located in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, the Atlantic Canada Bulk Terminal (ACBT) has undergone a transformation to adapt its facilities to the evolving needs of the offshore wind industry. This evolution is vital for future Canadian Offshore Wind developments, such as Nova Scotia Wind West. Consequently, the terminal has shifted from a facility dedicated exclusively to the steel industry and material storage to become one of the most important strategic hubs in the North Atlantic.

Sarens, a leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport, and crane rental services, identified this opportunity early on. Sarens worked directly with the port owner to adapt Atlantic Canada Bulk Terminal to industry requirements. This involved ensuring the quayside could facilitate safe operations for the loading and unloading of wind turbine blades and massive offshore foundation piles, some of these components exceeding 1,900 tons in weight and 100 meters in length each.

As a first step, the Sarens engineering team conducted a ground study to guarantee that heavy machinery could be positioned without the risk of subsidence or unwanted displacement. Subsequently, a large-capacity crawler crane was mobilized to the site, rigged with a "Superlift" tray to balance the weight. Through sophisticated load-bearing mitigation, the team achieved optimal weight distribution across the pier.

As a result of these efforts, it was successfully proved the port’s high-capacity LoLo (Lift-on/Lift-off) capabilities by loading wind turbine blades in tandem with specialized offshore wind installation vessels. Sarens also transformed the quay into a RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off) facility. This allowed for more efficient transport methods using SPMTs, enabling Sarens to manage the unloading and movement of the large and lengthy components from specialized heavy transport vessel.

Beyond its industrial significance, the ACBT adaptation has bolstered the local economy. In addition to the Sarens personnel stationed on-site for the past two and a half years, the crews of specialized vessels, which can house more than 150 workers simultaneously, have had a decisive impact on hundreds of local hospitality businesses. Their presence has supported local restaurants, labor, and hotels while utilizing local services and consumables to facilitate the operation.

Sarens has international experience in marshaling solutions for offshore wind farm developments, having contributed to French installations such as Fécamp, Saint-Nazaire, and Provence Grand Large. Sarens also managed the lifting and transport of foundation bases for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm off the Brittany coast, handling loads over 1,150 tons.

More recently, Sarens has been actively involved in the reception and loading of monopiles and turbine components for the turbines at the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind farm in the US. Sarens also spearheaded the marshaling and installation of 62 monopiles at the Moray West offshore wind farm, each weighing up to 2,000 tons, representing the largest and heaviest XXL monopiles ever handled in the UK.