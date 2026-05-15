Samsung Heavy Industries Receives AIP Certificate for Floating Data Center from ABS

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its design of a 50-megawatt floating data center.

SHI’s design utilizes a standardized shipbuilding process, integrating design, manufacturing, and equipment installation concurrently to optimize efficiency. SHI states that this approach enables shorter lead times and incorporates a proprietary power generation system, thereby minimizing reliance on onshore electricity. ABS completed design reviews based on class requirements.

“The rapidly growing capabilities of artificial intelligence present a clear opportunity to support the expanding infrastructure requirements of AI and data-intensive operations. As demand for data centers continues to increase, moving them offshore could mitigate certain risks while reducing the strain on local energy grids,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering.