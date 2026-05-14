Subscribe
Search

NexusWave Implemented on IEA Fishing Vessels

May 14, 2026

© Inmarsat Maritime
© Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has worked with its Argentinian partner Ingenieros Electrónicos Asociados (IEA) to implement NexusWave for Glaciar Pesquera to support the fishing company’s fleetwide targets to achieve greater operational efficiency and enhanced crew welfare.

As a fully managed, bonded multi-network service, NexusWave delivers the cost and performance predictability Glaciar requires to meet its data-intensive commercial and crew connectivity needs. Previously, IEA had to monitor data usage and frequently experienced overages. Since NexusWave’s secure, high-speed service is unlimited, unexpected costs are avoided, and the technical teams can focus on more strategic tasks.

NexusWave is designed to provide enhanced network speed, increased stability and security, improved service reliability and continuous data synchronization, supporting operational resilience and continuity. Reliable, high-speed connectivity has enabled the real-time integration of ship and shore operations, with the vessels, Mar del Plata-based Atlantic Surf III and Ushuaia-based Capesante, now functioning as extensions of Glaciar’s headquarters.

NexusWave has also had an impact on the daily lives of the company’s seagoing personnel. Today, Glaciar crew enjoy consistent access to digital services in their free time, allowing them to communicate with friends and family and share messages, audio, photos, and videos without restrictions.

Fishing Vessel Maritime Connectivity Fleet connectivity Seafarer Wellbeing

Related Logistics News

VADM (Ret) White Named Keynote Speaker for MRS ‘26
Copyright Timon/AdobeStock

India's Adani Ports Pumps $1.36B in Expansion
Source: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Expands Support for Kenyan Logistics
Photo Caption (L to R): Ki-sun Chung, Chairman & CEO, HD Hyundai; Hyung Kwan Kim, President & CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering; Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; and John McDonald, ABS Chairman and CEO. © ABS

ABS, HD KSOE Collaborate for Digital Shipbuilding, Vessel...
Figure 1.- U.S. Container Import Volume Year-over-Year Comparison (Credit: Descartes)

US Container Imports Fall 3.2% in April, Descartes Reports
An illustrative image of Seri Dian and Seri Dayang. Image Courtesy MISC

MISC Names LNG Carrier Vessel Pair

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Propane Powers Supply Chains from Start to Finish

Propane Powers Supply Chains from Start to Finish

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

NexusWave Implemented on IEA Fishing Vessels

NexusWave Implemented on IEA Fishing Vessels

Baltic Index Rises Alongside All Vessel Segments

Baltic Index Rises Alongside All Vessel Segments

Awake.Al, Tidalis Collaborate for Maritime Emissions Reporting

Awake.Al, Tidalis Collaborate for Maritime Emissions Reporting

Konecranes to Supply Two Cranes for Norwegian Oil Industry Facility

Konecranes to Supply Two Cranes for Norwegian Oil Industry Facility

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The deceptive calm of the oil market will not last.
Iraq requested financial assistance from IMF in response to the Iran war, a source close to IMF claims
Airline cancellations in response to Middle East conflict