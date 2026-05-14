NexusWave Implemented on IEA Fishing Vessels

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has worked with its Argentinian partner Ingenieros Electrónicos Asociados (IEA) to implement NexusWave for Glaciar Pesquera to support the fishing company’s fleetwide targets to achieve greater operational efficiency and enhanced crew welfare.

As a fully managed, bonded multi-network service, NexusWave delivers the cost and performance predictability Glaciar requires to meet its data-intensive commercial and crew connectivity needs. Previously, IEA had to monitor data usage and frequently experienced overages. Since NexusWave’s secure, high-speed service is unlimited, unexpected costs are avoided, and the technical teams can focus on more strategic tasks.

NexusWave is designed to provide enhanced network speed, increased stability and security, improved service reliability and continuous data synchronization, supporting operational resilience and continuity. Reliable, high-speed connectivity has enabled the real-time integration of ship and shore operations, with the vessels, Mar del Plata-based Atlantic Surf III and Ushuaia-based Capesante, now functioning as extensions of Glaciar’s headquarters.

NexusWave has also had an impact on the daily lives of the company’s seagoing personnel. Today, Glaciar crew enjoy consistent access to digital services in their free time, allowing them to communicate with friends and family and share messages, audio, photos, and videos without restrictions.