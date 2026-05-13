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Baltic Index Rises Alongside All Vessel Segments

May 13, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Pawin
© Adobe Stock/Pawin

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose on Wednesday as all vessel segments posted higher rates.

  • The main Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, added 126 points, or 4.1%, to 3,189.

  • The capesize index climbed 258 points, or 5.1%, to 5,340.

  • Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes, including iron ore and coal, gained $2,342 to $44,930.

  • Iron ore futures struggled for direction on Wednesday as traders weighed tighter supply stemming from lower shipments from Australia and Brazil against weak domestic steel demand in China. 

  • The panamax index rose 94 points, or 4%, to 2,454.

  • Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000 to 70,000 tons of coal or grain, gained $842 to $22,083.

  • Among smaller vessels, the supramax index added 18 points, or 1.2%, to 1,553.


(Reuters)

Shipping Dry Bulk Baltic Exchange

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