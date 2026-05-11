Subscribe
Search

Baltic Index Rises Alongside Rates Across Vessel Segments

May 11, 2026

© sdx15 - stock.adobe.com
© sdx15 - stock.adobe.com

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, edged up on Monday as rates across vessel segments rose.

  • The main Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, edged 23 points, or 1.8% higher, to 3,001. The index hit its highest since March 2024 on May 7.

  • The capesize index added 21 points, or 0.4%, to 4,976.

  • Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes, including iron ore and coal, gained $192 to $41,630.

  • Iron ore futures gained for a sixth session on upbeat data from top consumer China, as lower steel exports are expected to help rebalance steel prices and steel mill margins, while lower iron ore shipments and inventories year on year helped support prices. 

  • The panamax index rose 50 points, or 2.2%, to 2,283, its highest since March 2024.

  • Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000 ton to 70,000 tons of coal or grain, gained $449 to $20,548.

  • Among smaller vessels, the supramax index added 5 points, or 0.3%, to 1,527.

(Reuters)

Shipping Bulk Shipping Dry Bulk Baltic Exchange

Related Logistics News

© Vesselindex

Vesselindex Report Shows Fewer Listed Dry Bulk Owners Beat...
Photo Caption (L to R): Ki-sun Chung, Chairman & CEO, HD Hyundai; Hyung Kwan Kim, President & CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering; Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; and John McDonald, ABS Chairman and CEO. © ABS

ABS, HD KSOE Collaborate for Digital Shipbuilding, Vessel...
An illustrative image of Seri Dian and Seri Dayang. Image Courtesy MISC

MISC Names LNG Carrier Vessel Pair
Source: LOTTE Fine Chemical

South Korea Could Be Asia’s Green Ammonia Hub
(Credit: BIMCO)

LNG Supply Disruptions Drive Surge in Coal Shipments,...
© Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland Cargo Volume Rebounds in March

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

CMA CGM Expands Support for Kenyan Logistics

CMA CGM Expands Support for Kenyan Logistics

Baltic Index Rises Alongside Rates Across Vessel Segments

Baltic Index Rises Alongside Rates Across Vessel Segments

Vesselindex Report Shows Fewer Listed Dry Bulk Owners Beat Market in 2025

Vesselindex Report Shows Fewer Listed Dry Bulk Owners Beat Market in 2025

Contship Introduces First Electric Port Tractor into Operations

Contship Introduces First Electric Port Tractor into Operations

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

California county sues Meta over scam ads
Airline cancellations in response to Middle East conflict
South Korea vows to respond after attack on cargo vessel in Strait of Hormuz