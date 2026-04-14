Democratic Republic of Congo Copper Exports Fall 15%, Cobalt Rebounds

Copper exports from Democratic Republic of Congo fell by 14.6% in the first quarter, slipping from exceptionally strong levels a year earlier, while cobalt shipments rebounded sharply after a months‑long freeze, according to shipping data seen by Reuters.

Congo is the world’s largest cobalt producer, with 70% of global reserves, and the second‑largest supplier of copper, making it a critical pillar of global supply chains for electric vehicles and the clean‑energy transition.

It exported about 4.83 million metric tons of copper and 245,700 tons of cobalt in 2025, according to Access World data seen by Reuters on Monday.

The commodities logistics and warehousing group did not respond immediately to a request for comment.





GLOBAL COPPER OUTPUT EXPECTED TO FALL

Global copper output has been forecast to fall this year after strong growth in 2025.

Congo shipped about 955,000 metric tons of copper between January and March 2026, down from about 1.09 million tons a year earlier, the data shows.

Congo’s copper flows in early 2026 were underpinned by large operations including Ivanhoe, China's CMOC, Glencore and Chinese-backed Sicomines.

Cobalt exports followed a sharply different trajectory. Congo shipped about 48,800 tons of cobalt in early 2026, compared with roughly 123,000 tons in the same period last year, when exports were frontloaded before the four-month freeze on exports.





TIGHTENING CHEMICALS SUPPLY

Reuters previously reported that Congo’s miners are struggling to access key chemicals used in copper and cobalt processing after the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran disrupted shipments, forcing some operators to consider cutting usage.

The strain is evident in chemical import flows, critical for leaching ores and sustaining output.

Congo imported about 414,600 tons of sulfur, 113,000 tons of sulfuric acid and 7,300 tons of caustic soda in the first quarter of 2025.

In the same period this year, sulfur imports were roughly 368,500 tons, while sulfuric acid and caustic soda had slid to about 29,200 and 3,900 tons respectively, the data showed.

Congo's mines ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

(Reuters)