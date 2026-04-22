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Port of Oakland Cargo Volume Rebounds in March

April 22, 2026

© Port of Oakland
© Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland handled 198,667 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) in March, up from 163,254 TEUs in February, as vessel calls and cargo activity returned to more typical levels.

The Port recorded 86 vessel calls in March, compared to 72 in February, contributing to the increase in overall containers processed and reflecting improved operational activity following a slower February. 

March imports totaled 99,091 TEUs, while exports reached 99,576 TEUs, maintaining a balanced trade profile for the month. 

On a year-over-year basis, total volume in March was down 8.6%, while year-to-date volume through the first quarter totaled 557,859 TEUs, a 7.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2025. 

The March increase suggests cargo flow is gaining momentum heading into the second quarter. With additional shipping services expected to begin calling Oakland in the coming weeks, the Port anticipates continued vessel activity and steady operations in the near term. 

March 2026 at a Glance 

  • Total TEUs: 198,667 (up from 163,254 in February)  
  • Vessel Calls: 86 (up from 72 in February)  
  • Imports: 99,091 TEUs  
  • Exports: 99,576 TEUs  
  • Year-over-Year: Down 8.6%  
  • Year-to-Date: 557,859 TEUs (down 7.3%) 
Shipping Port California

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Port of Oakland Cargo Volume Rebounds in March

Port of Oakland Cargo Volume Rebounds in March

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