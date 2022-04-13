Wärtsilä to Maximize Engine Uptime, Reduce Emissions on Two MMS LNG Carriers

Finland-based marine engine and technology specialist Wärtsilä has signed agreements with the Japanese shipping group MMS to optimize maintenance and emissions for two MMS LNG carriers and maximize engine uptime.

Wärtsilä said the agreements were designed to deliver maximized engine uptime and long-term cost predictability, optimizing maintenance for the highest efficiency, and lowest carbon footprint.

The project includes Wärtsilä’s digital predictive maintenance solution, Expert Insight.

"Using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics, the service enables onboard equipment and systems to be monitored in real-time. Anomalies are flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support customers proactively with an appropriate resolution," Wärtsilä said.

"When we introduced Expert Insight we said that it would take predictive maintenance to the next level, and this has proven to be the case. It is a hugely beneficial service that forms the basis for better asset management decisions and increased operational efficiency. This lowers both operational cost as well as emissions,” said Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.

The two vessels operate with Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. In addition to Expert Insight’s asset diagnostics and anomaly detection capabilities, under the terms of the agreements, Wärtsilä will also provide all spare parts, dynamic maintenance planning, remote operational support, field services, and workshop services, the company said.

These agreements, called by Wärtsilä "Optimized Maintenance Agreements", are described by the company as an integral element within Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support approach.

"As the global market for LNG has grown rapidly, customers in the segment have increasingly seen the value of remote support and long-term cooperation on maintenance. Wärtsilä has OMAs covering more than 260 LNG carriers," the company said.



