Record Exports from Australia’s Pilbara Ports

August 7, 2024

Source: Pilbara Ports
The Pilbara region of Australia has achieved a record 758.3 million tonnes of exports passing through its ports in the 2023-24 financial year.

This marks the fifth consecutive year of record-breaking throughput for Pilbara Ports.

The Port of Port Hedland contributed significantly to this achievement with a throughput of 573.6 million tonnes.

The commodities exported through Pilbara Ports in 2023-24 were valued at an estimated A$173.2 billion.

Pilbara Ports play a crucial role in facilitating Australia’s iron ore trade, handling approximately 80% of the national trade and 43% of the global trade.

Salt exports through the ports of Port Hedland and Dampier totalled 7.1 million tonnes in 2023-24, accounting for about 51% of Australian salt production.

The strong financial result was achieved with more than 7,700 safe vessel visits, equating to an average of 21 vessel visits each day across four operational ports.

Bulk Carriers Cargo Iron Ore Exports

