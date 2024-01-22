Subscribe
Search

Public-private Partnership to Expand Operations at JAXPORT’s Talleyrand Marine Terminal

January 22, 2024

Talleyrand Marine Terminal (Photo: JAXPORT)
Talleyrand Marine Terminal (Photo: JAXPORT)

JAXPORT on Monday announced its Board of Directors unanimously approved a long term, 30-year agreement with U.S. marine terminal and logistics company Enstructure for the lease and development of 79-acres of waterfront property at the port’s Talleyrand Marine Terminal.

Enstructure is the parent company of Jacksonville-based Seaonus Stevedoring, a current JAXPORT tenant operating 35 acres of adjacent space at the port's Talleyrand terminal. Seaonus has been a JAXPORT tenant for 27 years. Combined with its current acreage, the new agreement will provide Enstructure with a total of 115 acres at the Talleyrand terminal.

Enstructure will begin leasing the new acreage in late 2025 when the current tenant, Southeast Toyota Distributors, relocates to the port’s Blount Island Marine Terminal. The 79-acre Talleyrand property will be a mixed-use facility with the flexibility to move multiple cargo types, including breakbulk, dry bulk, vehicles, and containers.

Matthew Satnick and Philippe De Montigny, Co-CEOs of Enstructure, said, “Expanding our Talleyrand Marine Terminal operations is a strategic priority for Enstructure and we look forward to working closely with the JAXPORT team to further diversify our cargo mix.”

The agreement calls for Enstructure to develop at least 200,000 square feet of new on-terminal warehousing at Talleyrand. The additional warehousing will increase JAXPORT’s on-terminal covered capacity to handle non-containerized cargo such as forest products by 20 percent.

The agreement includes a $136 million lease with JAXPORT over the term of the contract.

JAXPORT CEO Eric Green said, “This agreement allows us to build on our cargo diversification, while also supporting the growth of an experienced terminal operator that has contributed so much to the growth of our port.”

Expanding capacity for breakbulk and bulk products is one of the key strategies outlined in JAXPORT’s five-year Strategic Master Plan.

Ports Infrastructure Americas Port Development orth America

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Carrix)

Carrix Integrates Ceres Terminals into SSA Marine
Source: AGLPA

AGLPA Calls for Fair Share of Infrastructure Grants
© sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock

US Trade Deficit Shrinks on Falling Imports
© photostriker / Adobe Stock

New App Launched to Improve Operations at Port of Oakland
File photo: Great Lakes' hopper dredge Padre Island in Galveston Channel in August 2023. (Credit: Luke Waack / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Great Lakes Bags $173.7 Million in New Dredging Contracts
(Photo: Ziuns)

Zinus Charging Solution Ordered for Zero-emissions RoPax...

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

Houthi Attacks Expose China's Commercial Stakes in Red Sea

Houthi Attacks Expose China's Commercial Stakes in Red Sea

Video

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Logistics News

Public-private Partnership to Expand Operations at JAXPORT’s Talleyrand Marine Terminal

Public-private Partnership to Expand Operations at JAXPORT’s Talleyrand Marine Terminal

Australia Recalls Livestock Carrier Destined for Middle East

Australia Recalls Livestock Carrier Destined for Middle East

Drone Attack: Russia Suspends Operations at Ust-Luga

Drone Attack: Russia Suspends Operations at Ust-Luga

South Carolina Ports Reports Intermodal Cargo Growth

South Carolina Ports Reports Intermodal Cargo Growth

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News