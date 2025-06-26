Subscribe
Maersk Reopens Cargo Acceptance to Port of Haifa

June 26, 2025

© Adobe Stock/STOCKSTUDIO

Danish shipping company Maersk said on Thursday it had reopened cargo acceptance to Israel's Haifa port for imports as of June 25 and that it expected to reopen exports from the location once a lower safety risk had been confirmed.

Iranians and Israelis have sought to resume normal life after 12 days of the most intense confrontation ever between the two foes and a ceasefire that took effect Tuesday.

Maersk on Friday said it had temporarily paused vessel calls at Haifa port, amid Israel's conflict with Iran.

(Reuters)

