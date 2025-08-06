Subscribe
Port of Richmond Issues Request for Proposals for Historic General Warehouse

August 6, 2025

© Port of Richmond
The Port of Richmond announced the publication of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the lease and redevelopment of the historic General Warehouse located at the Point Potrero Marine Terminal (PPMT). This marks an important step in the Port’s ongoing efforts to revitalize and activate underutilized infrastructure while preserving Richmond’s rich maritime history.

Built in 1942 as part of the legendary Kaiser Shipyards during World War II, the General Warehouse is a four-story, 140,000 square-foot Streamline Moderne facility situated within a secure, working marine terminal. The Port is seeking creative and qualified tenants to rehabilitate and utilize this landmark building for industrial, maritime, or innovative commercial purposes that align with the Port’s strategic priorities: economic development, environmental stewardship, public benefit, and historic preservation.

The RFP follows an earlier Request for Expressions of Interest (EOI) released in February 2025, which attracted broad interest from a range of potential developers, logistics companies, and clean-tech operators.

Key details of the RFP include:

  • Proposal Due Date: October 10, 2025, by 5:00 PM
  • Pre-Proposal Facility Tours: August 12 and August 25, 2025
  • Location: 1320 Canal Blvd, Richmond, CA
  • Zoning: IW – Water-Related Industrial
  • Building Condition: To be leased in “as-is” condition; rehabilitation will be required

The RFP outlines the City’s expectations for proposals that preserve the historic character of the building while enabling modern industrial, light manufacturing, or research uses. Proposals will be evaluated on financial feasibility, compatibility with Port goals, operational readiness, and alignment with the City’s environmental and community standards.

