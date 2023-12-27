Subscribe
Search

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Array Cable System at French Offshore Wind Farm

December 27, 2023

Cable laying vessel Ariadne (Credit: Asso.subsea)
Cable laying vessel Ariadne (Credit: Asso.subsea)

Prysmian Group has commissioned the inter-array cable system for the Fécamp offshore wind farm, located in the English Channel, offshore France.

The Fécamp offshore wind farm is composed of 71 wind turbines with a total capacity of nearly 500MW.

It will be able to generate clean electricity equivalent to the power needs of over 770,000 people.

Prysmian had secured this project in 2020 with a contract awarded by EDF Renewables and its partners.

Asso.subsea was contracted by Prysmian Group to execute the seabed preparation, installation and protection works for the cables. The company completed the assignment using the recently converted cable laying vessel Ariadne and the trenching support vessels Athena and Argo, both equipped with the latest version of the AssoTrencher IV burial tools.

“This important project marks a further significant milestone for Prysmian, being one of the first large-scale offshore wind farms located in France, in which the group has full EPCI responsibility for the inter-array supply and installation contract,” said Alberto Boffelli, Chief Operating Officer Projects BU, Prysmian Group.

As a one-stop shop service provider, Prysmian was responsible for the design, manufacture, installation, burial, termination and testing of a total of 118 km of 33 kV submarine cables with 630mm2 cross-sections and both aluminum and copper cores to connect the 71 wind turbines with a capacity of 7MW each to the offshore substation.

Prysmian also offered its strategic expertise and extended ability to provide a complex and complete installation solution, whilst ensuring a tighter control over the entire supply chain, added Boffelli.

Offshore Energy Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind

Related Logistics News

© Arctic LNG 2 Illustration - Credit: Saipem

Foreign Shareholders Suspend Participation in Russia's...
© torsakarin / Adobe Stock

Singapore and Japan Agree Green Shipping Corridor
(Photo: DP World)

DP World Partners with PIL in Net Zero Push
(Photo: AD Ports Group)

Partners to Explore Green Iron Production Facility in...
Image courtesy Saipem

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students...
Image courtesy Nova Marine Carriers group of Lugano

Nova Marine Carriers Acquires Japanese Ship Pair

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Array Cable System at French Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Array Cable System at French Offshore Wind Farm

Singapore Sets Arrival Tonnage Record

Singapore Sets Arrival Tonnage Record

Foreign Shareholders Suspend Participation in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project

Foreign Shareholders Suspend Participation in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project

Lack of Arctic Tankers Puts Russia's LNG Development Dreams on Ice

Lack of Arctic Tankers Puts Russia's LNG Development Dreams on Ice

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News