Ports of Stockholm Secures Funds to Support Ukrainian Ports

Ports of Stockholm has been granted support from the Swedish Institute within the framework of the Ukraine Cooperation Program to cooperate with Ukrainian ports.

The project aims to strengthen the capacity of these ports and create a basis for integration into the EU transport network (TEN-T), an important part of Ukraine's future trade and post-war recovery.

Together with other granted projects within the City of Stockholm and within the framework of the Ukraine Cooperation Programme, Ports of Stockholm now has the opportunity to contribute with expertise to increase the efficiency of Ukrainian ports and create conditions for stronger trade in the future.

“We are proud to start this important cooperation and to contribute with our expertise and experience in port management, sustainability and logistics. By supporting Ukraine's ports in their adaptation to EU standards, we hope to create a sustainable basis for increased regional cooperation and future trade“, says Jens Holm, Chair of the Board of Ports of Stockholm.

The project, called IntegraPorts, is a collaboration with the law firm Interlegal in Ukraine and the Baltic Ports Organization (BPO), and includes a number of activities. Among other things, a needs analysis, training in applying for EU funds, and exchanges through study visits to a Baltic Sea port are planned.



