Subscribe
Search

Ports of Stockholm Secures Funds to Support Ukrainian Ports

November 5, 2024

Image courtesy Ports of Stockholm
Image courtesy Ports of Stockholm

Ports of Stockholm has been granted support from the Swedish Institute within the framework of the Ukraine Cooperation Program to cooperate with Ukrainian ports. 

The project aims to strengthen the capacity of these ports and create a basis for integration into the EU transport network (TEN-T), an important part of Ukraine's future trade and post-war recovery.

Together with other granted projects within the City of Stockholm and within the framework of the Ukraine Cooperation Programme, Ports of Stockholm now has the opportunity to contribute with expertise to increase the efficiency of Ukrainian ports and create conditions for stronger trade in the future.

“We are proud to start this important cooperation and to contribute with our expertise and experience in port management, sustainability and logistics. By supporting Ukraine's ports in their adaptation to EU standards, we hope to create a sustainable basis for increased regional cooperation and future trade“, says Jens Holm, Chair of the Board of Ports of Stockholm.

The project, called IntegraPorts, is a collaboration with the law firm Interlegal in Ukraine and the Baltic Ports Organization (BPO), and includes a number of activities. Among other things, a needs analysis, training in applying for EU funds, and exchanges through study visits to a Baltic Sea port are planned.

Ports Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

Liebherr Crane 50 years CREDIT Liebherr

Liebherr Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence
Source: Port of New Orleans

New Transloading Facility Operational in New Orleans
Source: Ports of Indiana

Indiana MoU Expands Agricultural Trade
© leszekglasner / Adobe Stock

Large Fire Extinguished at Venezuela Oil Terminal
(Image: Stena Line)

Stena Line and ABP to Build Freight Ferry Terminal at Port...
© Vadim / Adobe Stock

Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Ports Push Insurance Rates Up

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Lakes Limestone Trade Down in October

Lakes Limestone Trade Down in October

Suez Canal Looks to Expand

Suez Canal Looks to Expand

Canada west coast ports shutdown enters second day

Canada west coast ports shutdown enters second day

The (Greener) Waterfront: A Fresh Perspective

The (Greener) Waterfront: A Fresh Perspective

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Targa Resources beats quarterly core earnings estimates on gas volumes increase
UK's Aslef union suspends London Underground strike
Suez Canal Economic Zone set for fast growth - chairman