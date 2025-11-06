Subscribe
Search

AD Ports Signs Deal for Minority Stake in Latakia International Container Terminal

November 6, 2025

© Adobe Stock/mehaniq41
© Adobe Stock/mehaniq41

Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group said on Thursday it had signed a deal to buy a minority stake in a container terminal in Syria's main commercial port for $22 million, the latest sign of Syria drawing in investment as it tries to rebuild.

Under the joint venture and shareholders agreement with France-based shipping company CMA CGM Group, AD Ports will acquire a 20% stake in the Latakia International Container Terminal (LICT).

The terminal handles 95% of Syria's container volumes, and is especially dominant in trade for agricultural products and industrial goods.

Syria is seeking to raise funds from international investors as it tries to recover from a 14-year civil war and decades of isolation that have ended with the ouster of former leader Bashar al-Assad last December.

At a conference in Saudi Arabia last week, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa pitched his country as a trade corridor ripe for even more than the $28 billion in foreign investment he said it had already attracted this year.

AD Ports said it aimed to restore the coastal region of Latakia's role "as a vital trade gateway" for Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The deal signed on Thursday, which builds on an existing partnership between AD Ports and CMA CGM, "will drive the modernisation of terminal infrastructure, digital systems, and operational performance," it said.

The terminal plans to increase its capacity to 625,000 20-foot equivalent units TEUs by the end of next year from a current capacity of 250,000 TEUs.

The deal is the UAE's second such venture into Syria in recent months, after Dubai's DP World signed a 30-year concession agreement in July to develop and operate the Port of Tartus, pledging $800 million in investments.

(Reuters)

Shipping Cargo Syria Container Terminal

Related Logistics News

Source: Suez Canal Authority

Suez Canal Revenues Rise as Red Sea Tensions Ease
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US Sets Global LNG Export Record
Source: Port Houston

Port Houston Surpasses Three Million TEUs
© Adobe Stock/dechevm

Delayed Wheat Shipments at Egyptian Port Cleared to Unload
© SGP Container Terminals/Saudi Global Ports Group

Saudi Global Ports Surpasses 15 Million TEUs Handled
© Port of Klaipėda

Port of Klaipėda Sees Growth in 2025 Q1-Q3

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Maersk Shares Q3 Report Above Forecast, Warns Falling Freight Rates Will Impact Q4

Maersk Shares Q3 Report Above Forecast, Warns Falling Freight Rates Will Impact Q4

AD Ports Signs Deal for Minority Stake in Latakia International Container Terminal

AD Ports Signs Deal for Minority Stake in Latakia International Container Terminal

Trade Deal Props U.S. Soya Shipments on Vessels to China

Trade Deal Props U.S. Soya Shipments on Vessels to China

Combi Freighter 5000 ICE Vessel Design Debuts

Combi Freighter 5000 ICE Vessel Design Debuts

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Telecom Italia CEO welcomes consolidation by rivals
Norway Police end Oslo Airport drone investigation citing lack evidence
In Indian ports, the urals differentials are lower and there is a steeper discount for the grade.