28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, November 26, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 25, 2021

AD Ports Inks Partnership Deal with Turkiye Varlik Fonu

(Photo: AD Ports Group)

(Photo: AD Ports Group)

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AD Ports Group and Turkey’s Turkiye Varlik Fonu today signed a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate on major investment opportunities for port development and operations, and to coordinate efforts to examine other logistics-related investment projects within Turkey.

The agreement was signed by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group, and Salim Arda Ermut, CEO of Turkiye Varlik Fonu. The ceremony was held in Turkey.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two organisations will collaborate in exploring and examining a range of opportunities for investments in Turkey, establishing a joint steering committee to assess all investment opportunities and foster trade ties between the two parties.

The agreement will strengthen AD Ports Group position as a leading integrated ports and logistics entity in the region and will increase trade between the UAE and Turkey.

AD Ports Group continues to significantly enhance its global footprint by signing strategic collaboration agreements with leading organisations in Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. The Group is deploying its expertise in operating world-class ports, industrial cities and free zones, and logistics services in support of these international agreements.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “AD Ports Group is delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with Turkiye Varlik Fonu, recognising the significant economic and technological development our collaboration can deliver. Turkey offers a broad range of important and attractive investments for AD Ports Group, and we believe Turkiye Varlik Fonu will be an ideal partner to help implement our ambitious plans. This long-term agreement factors into our global strategy to reimagine world trade and logistics, under the guidance of our wise leadership.”

Salim Arda Ermut, CEO, Turkiye Varlik Fonu, said: “We are pleased to be working with AD Ports Group as part of a broad range of national measures to strengthen our trade, maritime and logistics sectors. Turkey has a number of world class port assets, and collaboration with AD Ports Group will help raise the range of services and quality of infrastructure to the next level.”

Related News

The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

 John Morrison. Photo courtesy Enermech

O&G Vet John Morrison Retires from EnerMech

 Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Master/SDPO

● Ukraine

Full-time Engineering Laboratory Technician

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Assistant Project Manager –Naval Fleet (Shipyard

● Doha, Qatar

EXXONMOBIL Petroleum Corporation Cyprus

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int